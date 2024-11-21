Drew & Ellie Holcomb Take 'High Seas' With New Song

(Stunt) Drew & Ellie Holcomb return today with their latest single "High Seas" - a lyrical ode to their commitment to one another set to a nostalgic soundtrack that might just be the best first dance song at your wedding. It's the second single to be released ahead of the couple's forthcoming first official full-length studio album Memory Bank that's set to drop on January 24th via Magnolia Music. The album release will be followed by the duo's biggest US headline tour to date that kicks off on February 5th at the Saenger Theatre in Mobile, AL and culminates in Nashville, TN at the Ryman Auditorium on May 3rd.

"High Seas" is a tribute to saying yes to a person, having no idea what kind of joys or sorrows you'll walk through together. We wrote this one with our producer, Cason Cooley, while touring on the road together. I can't wait to sing this one live. It's got this soaring melody, a beautiful harmony, and the lyrics carry both the treasures and grief that come with being human. When you choose to marry someone, you're saying "yes" to grow, to grieve, to hope, to persevere, to laugh, and to build a life together. It's the adventure of following someone into the High Seas. Swells of stunning sunsets and starglow, as well as storms you don't think you can survive. It's all out there, and it's been both a joy and deeply soul-transforming work to navigate both the beauty and the storms together.

I love this quote from Ada Calhoun. It captures the heart of "High Seas": "By staying married, we give something to ourselves and to others: hope. Hope that in steadfastly loving someone, we ourselves, for all our faults, will be loved; that the broken world will be made whole. To hitch your rickety wagon to the flickering star of another fallible human being-what an insane thing to do. What a burden, and what a gift."

"High Seas" is about saying a brave yes to the burden and the gift of building a life with another human. Saying yes to a person, having no idea what your future together will hold is beautiful and worthy work. - Ellie Holcomb

"High Seas" follows the release of the album's title track "Memory Bank" which debuted alongside the official music video directed by Carl Diebold (Patty Griffin, Loretta Lynn). Memory Bank marks a new chapter for Drew and Ellie Holcomb, who spent more than a decade focusing on their individual careers while still coming together for their annual A Neighborly Christmas shows, occasional singles and releases, and You & Me tours. Earlier this year, the duo set aside intentional time to write together, crafting an album that equally highlights their talents and voices.

Drew and Ellie Holcomb first met as students at the University of Tennessee in Knoxville - Drew, a native of Memphis, and Ellie, a native of Nashville. Ellie was a full-time member of Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors when the band originally formed in 2005, and the couple married in 2006. Ellie left the group in 2012 to embark on a solo career, releasing three studio albums, including her critically acclaimed 2021 LP Canyon. A four-time GMA Dove Award winner, Ellie is also a best-selling author, with three children's books and a devotional selling a combined 500K copies. Meanwhile, Drew and The Neighbors have released 10 studio albums, including their critically acclaimed Strangers No More LP (June 2023) and Strangers No More Volume Two LP (September 2024). This year, they achieved their first #1 Americana hit with "Find Your People" and surpassed 500M career streams.

Over the course of their individual career paths, the couple has continued to collaborate personally - adding three beautiful children to their family - and professionally - putting out singles, an EP and 2022's Coming Home: A Collection of Songs, while maintaining a shared presence on tour. With over 1 BILLION combined streams, Drew and Ellie are now thrilled to unveil Memory Bank-their first full-length album of co-written material. Spanning 13 tracks, the album offers an intimate glimpse into their lives, with themes of love, hope, and resilience woven throughout. A 2025 headline tour, their biggest yet, will follow the album's release.

A Neighborly Christmas Shows

Dec. 17 at Schermerhorn Symphony Center in Nashville, TN

Dec 18 at Orpheum Theatre in Memphis, TN

Drew and Ellie Holcomb: Memory Bank Tour

Feb 5 at Saenger Theatre in Mobile, AL

Feb 6 at Albany Municipal Auditorium in Albany, GA

Feb 7 at The Tennessee Theatre in Knoxville, TN

Feb 8 at Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium in Chattanooga, TN

Feb 11 at House of Blues Orlando in Orlando, FL

Feb 13 at Florida Theatre in Jacksonville, FL

Feb 14 at Woodruff Arts Center in Atlanta, GA

Feb 15 at Mississippi State University - Riley Center in Meridian, MS

Feb 16 at Alabama Theatre in Birmingham, AL

Feb 18 at Knight Theatre in Charlotte, NC

Feb 19 at Newberry Opera House in Newberry, SC

Feb 20 at Charleston Music Hall in Charleston, SC

Feb 22 at Sony Hall in New York, NY

Feb 23 at Lincoln Theatre in Washington, DC

Feb 25 at Kent State Univ. at Tuscarawas - Performing Arts Ctr in New Philadelphia, OH

Feb 26 at Taft Theatre in Cincinnati, OH

Feb 28 at Flagstar Strand Theatre For The Performing of Arts in Pontiac, MI

Mar 1 at Blue Gate Theater in Shipshewana, IN

Mar 2 at The Fitzgerald Theater in Saint Paul, MN

Mar 4 at Barrymore Theatre in Madison, WI

Mar 6 at The Englert Theatre in Iowa City, IA

Mar 7 at Stiefel Theatre for the Performing Arts in Salina, KS

Mar 8 at The Sheldon Concert Hall in St. Louis, MO

Mar 9 at Northwestern University - Cahn Auditorium in Evanston, IL

Mar 27 at The Heights Theater in Houston, TX

Mar 28 at Paramount Theatre in Austin, TX

Mar 29 at Majestic Theatre in Dallas, TX

Apr 2 at Uptown Theatre in Napa, CA

Apr 3 at The Fremont Theater in San Luis Obispo, CA

Apr 4 at House of Blues Anaheim in Anaheim, CA

Apr 6 at Humphrey's in San Diego, CA

May 3 at Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, TN

