HARDY Reimagines Snoop Dogg And Dr. Dre's 'Gin and Juice'

(Big Loud) HARDY has been personally enlisted by Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, and Jimmy Iovine to cut a HARDY version of Snoop and Dre's iconic track "Gin and Juice" for the launch of their new beverage line of the same name. HARDY's reimagining is out today, with a video to follow next month.
"A while back, I got a phone call saying that Jimmy Iovine, Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg would like for me to record my own version of 'Gin and Juice' for the launch of their new drink, Gin&Juice," says HARDY. "I'm still in disbelief, but I am so stoked that I'm dropping my version of 'Gin and Juice' with the blessing of Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg themselves. Thankful for the opportunity."
The new track follows HARDY's headline set at Tortuga - setting up his summer Quit!! Tour, plus his runaway smash "TRUCK BED" hitting No. 1 on the Billboard Country Airplay and Mediabase Country charts. The chart topper marks HARDY's first solo Billboard Country Airplay and Mediabase Country No. 1, fifth No. 1 as an artist, and 15th as a songwriter - including his rock radio No. 1 "JACK" last year.
Next weekend, HARDY will play the Mane Stage of Stagecoach alongside longtime friend and collaborator Morgan Wallen with further bill-topping sets slated for CMA Fest, Harley Davidson Homecoming, and more, plus his own shows nationwide.
Luke Bryan, HARDY and Old Dominion Lead Watershed Festival Lineup
Post Malone, Morgan Wallen, And HARDY Release Hixtape Tracks
Eric Church, HARDY, and Jelly Roll Lead Rock The South Lineup
HARDY Tops Rock Chart With 'Jack'
Gene Simmons To Play First Post KISS Show This Week- Slash Rocks Bear McCreary's Epic New Song 'The End Of Tomorrow'- more
Staind Get Animated For 'Better Days' Featuring Dorothy Video- Allman Brothers Band Pay Tribute To Dickey Betts- Pearl Jam- more
Kenny Chesney Launches Sun Goes Down 2024 Tour With Beyond Sold Out Crowd- Scotty McCreery Welcomed Into The Grand Ole Opry Family- more
On the Blue: New Horizons Cruise Days 2 & 3: Mid-Voyage Fun from Justin Hayward, Uriah Heep and a Few Monkeys!
Kandace Springs - Run Your Race
On the Blue: New Horizons Cruise Day 1: Marbin Gets the Fun Started
Hot In The City: Prog Band Tu-Ner Coming to Phoenix
Gene Simmons To Play First Post KISS Show This Week
Slash Rocks Bear McCreary's Epic New Song 'The End Of Tomorrow'
The Ghost Inside Deliver 'Searching For Solace'
Frank Turner Announces The Work: 50 States In 50 Days Documentary
The String Cheese Incident Announces The Mexico Incident
New Lou Reed and Velvet Underground Book Arrives
Yoshiki Performs U.S. National Anthem at Dodger Stadium
Singled Out: Thredge's Dysfunctional