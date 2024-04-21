HARDY Reimagines Snoop Dogg And Dr. Dre's 'Gin and Juice'

(Big Loud) HARDY has been personally enlisted by Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, and Jimmy Iovine to cut a HARDY version of Snoop and Dre's iconic track "Gin and Juice" for the launch of their new beverage line of the same name. HARDY's reimagining is out today, with a video to follow next month.

"A while back, I got a phone call saying that Jimmy Iovine, Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg would like for me to record my own version of 'Gin and Juice' for the launch of their new drink, Gin&Juice," says HARDY. "I'm still in disbelief, but I am so stoked that I'm dropping my version of 'Gin and Juice' with the blessing of Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg themselves. Thankful for the opportunity."

The new track follows HARDY's headline set at Tortuga - setting up his summer Quit!! Tour, plus his runaway smash "TRUCK BED" hitting No. 1 on the Billboard Country Airplay and Mediabase Country charts. The chart topper marks HARDY's first solo Billboard Country Airplay and Mediabase Country No. 1, fifth No. 1 as an artist, and 15th as a songwriter - including his rock radio No. 1 "JACK" last year.

Next weekend, HARDY will play the Mane Stage of Stagecoach alongside longtime friend and collaborator Morgan Wallen with further bill-topping sets slated for CMA Fest, Harley Davidson Homecoming, and more, plus his own shows nationwide.

