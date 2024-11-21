The Amity Affliction Announce North American Tour

(AS) Australian band The Amity Affliction have announced a Winter 2025 North American headline tour. Hail the Sun, Many Eyes, and Solence will serve as support.

The tour kicks off on February 28 in San Diego and snakes through the country before wrapping up in Chico, California on March 26. Tickets got on sale on Friday, November 22 at 10am local time.

Since emerging in 2008 with their debut Severed Ties, Australian powerhouse The Amity Affliction have consistently delivered. They've tallied over a billion streams worldwide, clocked four No. 1 records, have earned multiple Gold and Platinum certifications in their home country, and enjoyed a string of Top 30-charting albums on Billboard.

They've also received critical accolades from Rolling Stone, Alternative Press, The Noise, and more. Throughout their career, The Amity Affliction have remained a featured attraction on some of the biggest festivals in the world - from Download UK, Reading and Leeds, Vans Warped Tour, Rock am Ring, Rock im park, Graspop, Sonic Temple, Welcome to Rockville, Hellfest, Slam Dunk, Jera on Air, and more!

The band has sold out countless headline treks and have hit the road with everyone from A Day to Remember to Motionless in White to Silverstein to Sum 41 to Beartooth to PVRIS. New album Not Without My Ghosts arrived in Spring 2023.

THE AMITY AFFLICTION ON TOUR:

WITH HAIL THE SUN, MANY EYES, + SOLENCE:

2/28 - San Diego, CA - Soma

3/1 - Fresno, CA - Tioga Brewery

3/2 - Flagstaff, AZ - Orpheum

3/3 - ABQ, NM - Sunshine Theater

3/5 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom

3/6 - Memphis, TN - Graceland Live

3/7 - New Orleans, LA - House of Blues

3/8 - Pensacola, FL - Vinyl

3/9 - Birmingham, AL - Iron City

3/11 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz

3/12 - Norfolk, VA - Norva

3/13 - Myrtle Beach, SC - House Blues

3/14 - Asheville, NC - Orange Peel

3/15 - Lexington, KY - Manchester Music Hall

3/17 - Omaha, NE - Admira

3/19 - Billings, MT - Pub Station

3/21 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory

3/22 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory

3/23 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom

3/25 - Reno, NV - Virginia St. Brewhouse

3/26 - Chico, CA - Senator Theatre

