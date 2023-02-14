The Amity Affliction Unleash 'I See Dead People' Video

(Atom Splitter) The Amity Affliction have just dropped the video for their brutal new single "I See Dead People," featuring late New Zealand rapper Louie Knuxx, who passed away in 2021. Watch it here.
"I See Dead People" is easily one of the most blood-blistering songs in Amity's catalog. It will send chills up and down your spine.
"The song is about the ongoing and nebulous struggle that comes with dealing with the pain of friends killing themselves while myself dealing with passive suicidal ideation," says Joel Birch.
