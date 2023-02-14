.

The Amity Affliction Unleash 'I See Dead People' Video

02-14-2023

The Amity Affliction Unleash 'I See Dead People' Video Single art

(Atom Splitter) The Amity Affliction have just dropped the video for their brutal new single "I See Dead People," featuring late New Zealand rapper Louie Knuxx, who passed away in 2021. Watch it here.

"I See Dead People" is easily one of the most blood-blistering songs in Amity's catalog. It will send chills up and down your spine.

"The song is about the ongoing and nebulous struggle that comes with dealing with the pain of friends killing themselves while myself dealing with passive suicidal ideation," says Joel Birch.

Related Stories
The Amity Affliction Unleash 'I See Dead People' Video

Silverstein And The Amity Affliction Gearing Up For Tour

The Amity Affliction Release 'Forever' Video

The Amity Affliction Stream New Song 'Catatonia'

Sleeping With Sirens and The Amity Affliction Spring Tour

More The Amity Affliction News

advertisement
Day In Rock

Megadeth To Reunite With Marty Friedman For Livestream- Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band Expand Tour- more

Ghost Announce RE-IMPERATOUR U.S.A.- U2 Announce UV Achtung Baby Live At The Sphere With Super Bowl Ad- more

advertisement
Reviews

Caught In The Act: Top 12 Rock Songs For Valentine's Day!

Sites and Sounds: The Big Easy Cruise will Celebrate New Orleans

Adam Masterson - Time Bomb

Valentine's Day Gift Ideas

Quick Flicks: Creature From Black Lake