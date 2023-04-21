The Amity Affliction Release 'Not Without My Ghosts' Video

(Atom Splitter) Australian metalcore trailblazers The Amity Affliction - Joel Birch [vocals], Ahren Stringer [vocals, bass], Dan Brown [lead guitar], and Jon Longobardi [drums] - recently announced their new album Not Without My Ghosts, out May 12 via Pure Noise. Today, the band has shared the video for the title track, featuring Phem. Watch it here.

The title track is "a song about the way which you can't travel through life without dragging the ghosts of your past behind you, and how they manifest in their various forms," shares Birch.

And, as a whole, the album itself address "the paradox of not wanting to be alive, and yet needing to stay here, while also mourning the loss of friends and trying to use the music as catharsis," Birch previously explained.

It's a heavy record - both sonically and thematically, and that's just how the band's fans like it!

Not Without My Ghosts boasts multiple features - something the band has not incorporated into a release in quite some time - including late New Zealand rapper Louie Knuxx, who passed away in 2021, as well as Comeback Kid's Andrew Neufeld, The Plot in You's Landon Tewers, and Phem.

NOT WITHOUT MY GHOSTS TRACK LISTING:

"Show Me Your God"

"It's Hell Down Here"

"Fade Away"

"Death And The Setting Sun" (Feat. Andrew Neufeld)

"I See Dead People" (Feat. Louie Knuxx)

"When It Rains It Pours" (Feat. Landon Tewers)

"The Big Sleep"

"Close To Me"

"God Voice"

"Not Without My Ghosts" (Feat. Phem)

The Amity Affliction will also appear at several festivals this year, including Louder Than Life in September and Aftershock in October.

The band's Spring 2022 North American headline tour dates are below.

They will next return to North America in the fall, serving as direct support to Parkway Drive. All upcoming TAA dates are below.

THE AMITY AFFLICTION ON TOUR:

WITH CAN'T SWIM + OMERTA:

5/10 - San Diego, CA - Observatory NP

5/11 - Berkeley, CA - UC Theatre

5/13 - Tucson, AZ - Encore

5/14 - El Paso, TX - Rockhouse Bar & Grill

5/15 - Lubbock, TX - Jakes Backroom

5/17 - Kansas City, MO - The Truman

5/19 - Milwaukee, WI - Rave II

5/20 - Columbus, OH - King Of Clubs

5/21 - Nashville, TN - Eastside Bowl

5/23 - Orlando, FL - The Beacham

WITH PARKWAY DRIVE, NORTHLANE, + MAKE THEM SUFFER:

9/10 - Atlanta, GA - Coca Cola Roxy

9/12 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE Outdoors

9/13 - Detroit, MI - Masonic

9/15 - Worcester, MA - Palladium Outdoors

9/17 - New York, NY - Hammerstein Ballroom

9/19 - Montreal, QC - Place Bell

9/20 - Toronto, ON - RBC Echo Beach

9/22 - Cleveland, OH - Jacobs Pavilion

9/23 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life Festival*

9/24 - Chicago, IL - Radius

9/26 - St. Paul, MN - Myth Live

9/27 - Oshkosh, WI - Oshkosh Arena

9/29 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom

9/30 - Albuquerque, NM - The Revel

10/1 - Mesa, AZ - Mesa Amphitheater

10/3 - Salt Lake City, UT - Complex

10/5 - Las Vegas, NV - The Theater at Virgin Hotels

10/6 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre

10/7 - Sacramento, CA - Aftershock*

*Festival Dates

