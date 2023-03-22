The Amity Affliction Share 'It's Hell Down Here' Video And Announce Album

Cover art

(Atom Splitter) The Amity Affliction have shared a video for their new track "It's Hell Down Here" to celebrate the announcement that their new album "Not Without My Ghosts" will arrive on May 12th.

The track address mortality - a topic frequented several times on the album. It also boasts the vocal dynamics and pummeling breakdowns that are the band's signatures.

"This song is a a letter from myself and Ahren, written by me, to our friends who have passed on to the other side," Birch shares.

He continues, "I'm 41. I'm bipolar. And I'm pretty tired of it. That's where lyrics like 'Like a snake I tire / the cold dark clouds, they steal my light' come from. The song is wrapping up how I feel daily, and reflecting on the time leading up to my friend killing himself. I'm sure a lot of people who have experienced that guilt at not seeing what becomes glaringly obvious after the fact."

The album boasts multiple features - something the band has not incorporated into a release in quite some time - including late New Zealand rapper Louie Knuxx, who passed away in 2021, as well as Comeback Kid's Andrew Neufeld, The Plot in You's Landon Tewers, and Phem.

NOT WITHOUT MY GHOSTS TRACK LISTING:

"Show Me Your God"

"It's Hell Down Here"

"Fade Away"

"Death And The Setting Sun" (Feat. Andrew Neufeld)

"I See Dead People" (Feat. Louie Knuxx)

"When It Rains It Pours" (Feat. Landon Tewers)

"The Big Sleep"

"Close To Me"

"God Voice"

"Not Without My Ghosts" (Feat. Phem)

The Amity Affliction will also appear at several festivals this year, including Louder Than Life in September and Aftershock in October.

