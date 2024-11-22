Frontiers Rock Festival Returning After 6-Year Hiatus

(FP) After a six-year hiatus, Frontiers Music Srl is thrilled to announce the highly anticipated return of the Frontiers Rock Festival, set to take place on April 25th, 26th, and 27th, 2025, at the Live Club in Trezzo sull'Adda (Milan).

The festival will feature a total of 21 bands in three days - an unmissable experience for all Melodic Rock/Hard Rock fans and will offer VIP experience packages and many other surprises that will be unveiled soon.

The First Seven Bands to Rock FRF 2025 includes WINGER: Founded by bassist/singer Kip Winger, they have been and still are one of the driving forces of the U.S. Hard Rock scene coming out of the '80s. They released their seventh studio album, aptly titled 'Seven', last year, featuring their usual incredible instrumental and vocal prowess at the service of superb Hard-Rock songs and with an uncanny sense of melody.

The FRONTIERS ROCK FESTIVAL show will be their last ever in Italy and will include all the original line-up members (Winger/Beach/Morgenstein/Taylor).

PRIDE OF LIONS:

One of the most relevant bands in the whole Melodic Rock / AOR scene worldwide. Led by legendary Grammy-winning songwriter and keyboards/guitar player Jim Peterik (co-founder of The Ides of March, co-writer with .38 Special and formerly of Survivor), together with powerhouse vocalist Toby Hitchcock. Get ready for some amazing and epic music, enriched by fabulous musicianship, unforgettable hits, and pure class!

BONFIRE:

Founded by guitarist Hans Ziller, they are one of the most important Hard Rock/Heavy Metal bands coming out of Germany, with a 35+ years career, bringing their unique sound made of catchy melodies, killer guitar-riffs and groovy rhythms.

With the new fantastic singer Dyan Mair on board, BONFIRE are ready to rock Italy with a storming performance, that will feature their big hits and new songs from the brand-new release coming out in January.

RONNIE ROMERO:

Ronnie Romero's voice and prolific musical output brought him to the forefront of the Hard Rock and Melodic Metal scene, having worked with artists and bands such as Ritchie Blackmore's Rainbow, Michael Schenker Group, Lords of Black, The Ferrymen, Sunstorm, and lately Elegant Weapons (featuring Judas Priest guitarist Richie Faulkner). He has recently started a successful solo career with three albums and has proved throughout the years to be a force to be reckoned with. Ronnie was born to ROCK!

CHEZ KANE:

Hot British Rock singer Chez Kane has become a very appreciated name in the Melodic Rock scene, thanks to her two amazing albums, the self-titled debut (2021) and the follow-up 'Powerzone' (2022). Discovered and produced by Danny Rexon of Crazy Lixx, Chez Kane's sound embraces the classic infectious '80s Melodic Rock style, but with a modern twist.

GIRISH & THE CHRONICLES:

Hailing from Bengaluru, India, Girish & The Chronicles have made their reputation among rock fans for their powerful vocals, striking guitars, thunderous bass, and pounding drums, staying true to the authentic '80s Heavy Metal/Hard Rock sound which they grew up with.

With three acclaimed studio albums and countless gigs in their home country as well as in Europe, Girish & The Chronicles have been steadily gaining popularity and prominence globally, also thanks to their vocalist Girish Pradhan, the leading force of the band.

FANS OF THE DARK:

Coming from Stockholm, Sweden the band was put together by drummer/songwriter Freddie Allen and lead vocalist Alex Falk in the summer of 2020, in the last 4 years they have released three albums plus a digital-only EP.

With a style that mixes classic and melodic Rock with the great Metal music of the '80s, some outstanding vocals, and some unique elements thrown in for good measure, Fans Of The Dark represents a striking breath of fresh air in the Rock scene.

These seven acts are just the start... Stay tuned as more bands to be revealed soon!

Related Stories

Bonfire Deliver 'I Died Tonight' Video

The Lost Boys Fuels Crazy Lixx's 'Call Of The Wild' Video

House Of Lords Share 'Bad Karma' Video To Announce New Album

Metallica Team With Fortnite

News > Frontiers