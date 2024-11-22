Three Days Grace Share First Adam Gontier Reunion Song 'Mayday'

(The Syndicate) After surprising Three Days Grace with the return of the band's original singer Adam Gontier, the esteemed rock veterans have released the first new single, an anthemic rock track "Mayday", with both Gontier and Matt Walst on vocals, available across all digital streaming platforms today via RCA Records.

The song was produced by Zakk Cervini and Dan Lancaster with vocal production by Howard Benson. In addition, the band released an epic CiRCUS HEaD directed video for the track.

Amid the first single since the reunion, Three Days Grace shares "This song is a reflection of the current state of the world, an unsettling mix of disillusionment, exhaustion, and denial. The sense that we're all on the brink-emotionally, socially, and environmentally, yet we refuse to admit defeat. So even though we feel like we are barely surviving we keep on moving forward, one foot in front of the other."

Since 2003, Three Days Grace has staked a spot amongst the hard rock vanguard, breaking records, toppling charts, and moving millions of units worldwide. Overall the band has eighteen #1 records at Mediabase Active Rock and seventeen #1s at Billboard/BDS Active Rock. The band has been nominated multiple times for "Best Rock Album" at the Juno Awards in addition to multiple nominations for "Rock Song of the Year" and "Rock Artist of the Year" at iHeartRadio Music Awards. Moreover, the band consistently averaged a staggering 13 million monthly listeners on Spotify-remaining one of the most listened to rock bands in the world. With over 5 Billion combined streams, top tracks include hard rock anthems "I Hate Everything About You", "Riot", "Time of Dying", among others.

To date, their veritable arsenal of number one includes "Home", "Just Like You", "Pain", "Animal I Have Become", "Never Too Late", "Break", "Good Life", "World So Cold", "Misery Loves My Company", "The High Road", "Chalk Outline", "I am Machine, "Painkiller", "The Mountain", "Infra-Red", "Right Left Wrong", "So Called Life", and "Lifetime".

Catch Three Days Grace on the road with Disturbed in February and March 2025. The first leg of the Disturbed tour will mark Adam's return to the stage with Three Days Grace. The band has also been confirmed for Sonic Temple, Welcome To Rockville and Inkcarceration festivals.

Feb 25 - Nampa, ID @ Ford Idaho Center Arena *

Feb 27 - Denver, CO @ Ball Arena *

Mar 02 - St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center *

Mar 04 - Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum *

Mar 06 - Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center *

Mar 08 - Chicago, IL @ United Center *

Mar 10 - Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena *

Mar 12 - Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center *

Mar 14 - Boston, MA @ TD Garden *

Mar 17 - Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena *

Mar 19 - Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell *

Mar 21 - New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden *

May 08 - Columbus, OH @ Sonic Temple festival

* with Disturbed

