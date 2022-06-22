Wage War Share 'Godspeed' Video Ahead Of Three Days Grace Tour

Wage War have released a music video for their new single "Godspeed". The song comes from the band's latest studio album, "Manic", which was released late last year.
The band had this to say, "'Godspeed' is about finally reaching the last straw and ultimately cutting toxic people out of your life. It's three minutes and six seconds of all gas, and no brakes. It's heavy, it's melodic, it's energetic. It's everything you've ever come to know about Wage War, cranked all the way up."
Fans can catch the band on the road this summer with Three Days Grace and Zero 9:36. See the dates for the trek and watch the new video below:
7/18 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore
7/19 - East Moline, IL - The Rust Belt
7/21 - Clive, IA - Horizon Events Center
7/22 - Chesterfield, MO - The Factory
7/23 - Green Bay, WI - Capital Credit Union Park
7/25 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE
7/27 - Wallingford, CT - The Dome at Toyota Presents Oakdale
7/28 - Boston, MA - House of Blues
8/03 - Reading, PA - Theatre at Santander Arena
8/05 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle
8/06 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works
8/07 - New Orleans, LA - The Fillmore
8/09 - Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall
8/11 - Austin, TX - Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheatre
8/15 - Denver, CO - The Mission Ballroom
8/18 - Hollywood, CA - Hollywood Palladium
8/19 - Tempe, AZ - The Marquee Theatre
Slipknot Replaces Jinjer With Wage War On Knotfest Roadshow Tour
Falling In Reverse, Wage War, Hawthorne Heights Announce Tour
Wage War Deliver 'Manic' Music Video
Wage War Unplug For New 'Grave (Stripped)' Video
Guns N' Roses Perform Chinese Democracy Rarity For First Time In A Decade- Roger Waters Rocks Pink Floyd Classics On The Late Show- more
The Mars Volta Share First New Music In A Decade- Judas Priest Tap Queensryche For North American Tour- Megadeth- more
Pink Floyd's Roger Waters To Rock Late Night TV- Rolling Stones Update Tour Schedule- Motorhead Legend Lemmy- more
Bruce Springsteen Jams With Paul McCartney In New Jersey- Def Leppard Share Video Recap Of Stadium Tour Kick Off- more
Hot In The City: Early Summer Concerts in Arizona
Classics: David Bowie's The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars
May Erlewine - Tiny Beautiful Things
Everclear - World of Noise 30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition
Bruce Springsteen and Pearl Jam Premieres Lead AXS TV July 4th Weekend
The Gaslight Anthem Streaming Surprise Reunion Show
Dead Kennedys, The Murder City Devils Lead Additions To Punk In The Park
Atreyu Plan Special 'Suicide Notes and Butterfly Kisses' Anniversary Reissues
Wage War Share 'Godspeed' Video Ahead Of Three Days Grace Tour
The Contortionist To Play Two Full Albums On North American Tour
Alan Jackson Launching Silverbelly Whiskey
Singled Out: Jesse Jo Stark's modern love