Wage War Share 'Godspeed' Video Ahead Of Three Days Grace Tour

Wage War have released a music video for their new single "Godspeed". The song comes from the band's latest studio album, "Manic", which was released late last year.

The band had this to say, "'Godspeed' is about finally reaching the last straw and ultimately cutting toxic people out of your life. It's three minutes and six seconds of all gas, and no brakes. It's heavy, it's melodic, it's energetic. It's everything you've ever come to know about Wage War, cranked all the way up."

Fans can catch the band on the road this summer with Three Days Grace and Zero 9:36. See the dates for the trek and watch the new video below:

7/18 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore

7/19 - East Moline, IL - The Rust Belt

7/21 - Clive, IA - Horizon Events Center

7/22 - Chesterfield, MO - The Factory

7/23 - Green Bay, WI - Capital Credit Union Park

7/25 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

7/27 - Wallingford, CT - The Dome at Toyota Presents Oakdale

7/28 - Boston, MA - House of Blues

8/03 - Reading, PA - Theatre at Santander Arena

8/05 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle

8/06 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works

8/07 - New Orleans, LA - The Fillmore

8/09 - Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall

8/11 - Austin, TX - Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheatre

8/15 - Denver, CO - The Mission Ballroom

8/18 - Hollywood, CA - Hollywood Palladium

8/19 - Tempe, AZ - The Marquee Theatre

