OneRepublic Recruit Jelly Roll For New Version Of 'Hurt'

(ICLG) GRAMMY nominated band, OneRepublic, released their new single, "Hurt with Jelly Roll". The original version of the song first appeared on OneRepublic's latest album Artificial Paradise, released earlier this year.
Alongside the track, the band also released their new music video for the song. The video was directed by Isaac Rentz, who also directed the videos for "I Ain't Worried" and "Sink or Swim". "Hurt" made its broadcast premiere on MTV Live, MTVU, MTV Biggest Pop and on the Paramount Times Square billboards.
The band most recently announced their 'Escape to Europe' 2025 Tour earlier this week. Kicking off at Dublin's 3Arena on September 18, 2025, the band will perform at 27 arenas across major European cities including London, Paris and Berlin, concluding in Lisbon on November 16, 2025. The band will be joined by special guest Ella Henderson, whose UK number 1 debut single 'Ghost' was co-written by OneRepublic frontman Ryan Tedder. General tickets for the tour are on sale now.
'Escape To Europe' 2025 UK/EU Tour:
18-Sep Ireland, Dublin, 3Arena
20-Sep UK, Birmingham, Utilita Arena
21-Sep UK, Cardiff, Utilita Arena
23-Sep UK, Glasgow, OVO Hydro
24-Sep UK, Manchester, Co-op Live
26-Sep UK, London, The O2
28-Sep Netherlands, Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome
29-Sep Germany, Hamburg, Barclays Arena
1-Oct Germany, Cologne, Lanxess Arena
2-Oct Germany, Berlin, Uber Arena
4-Oct Poland, Lodz, Atlas Arena
5-Oct Czech Rep, Prague, O2 Arena
7-Oct France, Paris, Accor Arena
8-Oct Belgium, Antwerp, Lotto Arena
10-Oct Italy, Bologna, Unipol Arena
11-Oct Italy, Milan, Unipol Forum
30-Oct Denmark, Copenhagen, Royal Arena
31-Oct Sweden, Stockholm, Avicii Arena
1-Nov Norway, Oslo, Unity Arena
4-Nov Latvia, Riga, Arena Riga
5-Nov Lithuania, Kaunas, Zalgiris Arena
7-Nov Germany, Frankfurt, Festhalle
9-Nov Germany, Munich, Olympiahalle
10-Nov Switzerland, Zurich, Hallenstadion
11-Nov Austria, Vienna, Stadthalle
14-Nov Spain, Madrid, Palacio Vistalegre
16-Nov Portugal, Lisbon, MEO Arena
