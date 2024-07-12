OneRepublic Celebrating New Album With TV Appearances

(Interscope) GRAMMY nominated band, OneRepublic, debuted their new album, Artificial Paradise. The new album arrives on the heels of the band's recently released single "Hurt" from last week. Earlier this summer, OneRepublic shared their smash hit with David Guetta, "I Don't Wanna Wait", which has amassed over 130 million streams globally since its release.

Next week, OneRepublic will perform on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on 7/18 and TODAY's Summer Concert Series on 7/19. The band will play songs from the new project and some fan favorites as well.

Earlier this year, the band also shared "Nobody (from Kaiju No. 8)", which serves as the end credit song for the hugely successful manga-turned-Anime series Kaiju. No 8. The band collaborated with Italian Electronic group Meduza and German artist Leony for the release of "Fire", the official song for the UEFA European Championships 2024 tournament, which they will perform in Berlin at the Closing Ceremony for the tournament.

