Randy Houser Teams With Miranda Lambert For 'Still That Cowboy'

(EBM) Randy Houser teams up with multi-dimensional superstar Miranda Lambert for a dynamic collaboration on "Still That Cowboy," available now via Magnolia Music Group. As years of friendship and incredible vocal chemistry align, this spirited anthem finds Houser and Lambert delivering a heartfelt tribute to enduring love with soulful harmonies.
"I've always wanted to have Miranda sing on this song because I could hear her voice on it with me," shares Houser. "She is one of my favorite singers and favorite people, and I'm so appreciative of her lending her incredible talent to it."
"Randy has been a friend for a long time, yet we've never recorded one together," adds Lambert. "I have loved his voice for forever and am honored he asked me to sing on 'Still That Cowboy.'"
Today's release will be featured on Houser's album expansion Note To Self Deluxe, arriving January 2025, along with additional collaborations "Rub A Little Dirt On It" ft. Riley Green, "Country Round Here Tonight" ft. Justin Moore and a yet-to-be announced track with a special guest.
Houser recently joined HARDY for two sold-out performances at Red Rocks Amphitheater, marking a poignant full circle moment for the multi-Platinum Mississippi native, as his son Huck joined him for a cover of Tom Petty's "I Won't Back Down."
"Red Rocks was the last day trip my daddy and I took together the day before I took him to the hospital in Denver," shares Houser. "I was 21 years old and could only dream of getting to play here someday. He knew I would and told me I would. He wanted me to see it so badly. He had just seen Pink Floyd there and it was important to share such a beautiful place for musicians and fans alike. I know he was smiling down as I got to share it with his grandson."
Houser performs at the Downtown Hoedown Concert in Las Vegas on December 4, kicking off the 2024 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo before returning to Australia for a sold-out solo acoustic show on January 3. He will join Cody Johnson's Leather Deluxe Tour at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on February 14 and Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam on May 30.
Kip Moore Follows CMA Awards Win With Two New Singles- Randy Houser Teams With Miranda Lambert For 'Still That Cowboy'
