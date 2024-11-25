Linkin Park Tops The Charts Across The World With 'From Zero'

(Warner) Linkin Park's universally acclaimed new full-length LP, From Zero, is the #1 ROCK ALBUM IN THE WORLD this week! It bowed at #1 on charts in 10 countries, including The UK, Germany, France, Italy, Holland, Switzerland, Austria, Belgium, Australia, and New Zealand.

In the United States, it arrived at #2 on the Billboard 200, notching the highest debut for any rock album this year and marking the group's ninth Top 3 entry on the respective chart.

It has also notably sold over 96.6K units in the U.S. alone and takes the #1 spot across six Billboard charts: Top Rock & Alternative Albums, Top Rock Albums, Top Alternative Albums, Top Hard Rock Albums, Vinyl Albums, and Indie Store Album Sales.

The band-Mike Shinoda, Brad Delson, Dave "Phoenix" Farrell, Joe Hahn, Emily

Armstrong and Colin Brittain-have returned as strong as ever with FROM ZERO, their first full-length offering since 2017.

