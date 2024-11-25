National Jukebox Day Celebration with Metallica Gives Fans Chance To Win

(SourceCode) TouchTunes has partnered with the legendary Metallica for an epic nationwide sweepstakes running through December 8th, giving fans the chance to win an incredible VIP experience to the M72 World Tour in Philadelphia - including a meet & greet with the band!

From now until December 8th, users can simply play any Metallica song on TouchTunes jukeboxes (with up to 250 entries per user) to enter to win: Grand Prize: Two (2) VIP tickets to Metallica's M72 World Tour in Philadelphia (on May 23 and May 25), an exclusive meet & greet experience, a Metallica merch prize pack, a $1,000 gift card for travel expenses, and a 3-night hotel stay.

Second Place Prize: One (1) $500 Visa gift card. Third Place Prize: Ten (10) TouchTunes mobile app credit bundles of one hundred (100) credits each. Find more details here

