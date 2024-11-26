Alter Bridge Expand 'One Day Remains' For 20th Anniversary

(PFA) To celebrate the 20th anniversary of Alter Bridge's best-selling debut, One Day Remains, an expanded reissue of the Gold-certified album is available to pre-order or pre-save now. The Deluxe Digital or 2-LP set, released via Craft Recordings, includes fan favorites like "Metalingus," "Open Your Eyes," "Broken Wings" and "In Loving Memory," along with six bonus tracks, including the rare B-side "Save Me" and a live 2005 performance from Toronto's Phase One Studios, featuring four previously unreleased tracks.

For fans eager to get their hands on a copy early, limited quantities of exclusive color variants will be available starting November 29, 2024, exclusively at the official Alter Bridge store. Each limited to 300 copies, these special editions include Red Smoke, Yellow Smoke, Green Smoke and Sea Blue Smoke pressings.

The wide 2-LP release will follow on March 7, 2025, and features a classic black vinyl edition, along with limited runs in Orange Smoke (exclusive to the band's Spotify listeners), Limeade (via Revolver), Blue Smoke (Best Buy), and Electric Smoke (Vinyl Voice, exclusively available via Independent Record Stores).

Meanwhile, the Deluxe Digital album will drop December 6th, 2024, with the advance single "Metalingus (Live)" available to stream/download starting today. Pre-order and pre-save here

