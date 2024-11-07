Creed's Mark Tremonti Teaming With Sinatra's Orchestra For Special Shows

Creed and Alter Bridge star Mark Tremonti will be spreading Christmas cheer this week by teaming up with surviving members of Frank Sinatra's orchestra for a special tour this year.

The Tremonti Sings Sinatra and Tremonti Christmas Live trek will be kicking off on December 12th in Fort Lauderdale, FL at the Parker and will include shows in Orlando at the Walt Disney Theater on Dec. 14th, Red Bank, NK at the Count Basie Center For The Arts on Dec. 19th, Huntington, NY at the Paramount on Dec. 20th and will wrap up in Atlantic City on December 21st at the Music Box at The Borgata.

Mark's band Creed had this to say, "It's time to get into the holiday spirit with Mark Tremonti! Mark is hitting the road with surviving members of Frank Sinatra's orchestra for a very select group of dates. Grab your Tickets & VIP Meet and Greets at TremontiSingsSinatra.com"

