Myles Kennedy Shares 'Say What You Will' Video To Announce New Album

(Napalm Records) Keeping the tradition of releasing new music every three years alive, vocalist/guitarist/songwriter Myles Kennedy - known for his work with rockers Alter Bridge and Slash and the Conspirators - is back with his third solo album, The Art Of Letting Go. The album marks the return of Myles, backed by his band comprised of Zia Uddin on drums and Tim Tournier on bass. The album is scheduled for release via longtime label home Napalm Records on October 11, 2024.

From the opening guitar riff of the title track "The Art Of Letting Go" to the haunting melody of album closer "How The Story Ends," Myles Kennedy is back with a collection of songs that is sure to cater to old and new fans alike. Songs like "Mr. Downside," "Miss You When You're Gone," and "Saving Face" showcase the memorable storytelling that has become synonymous throughout all of Myles' projects.

The debut single - currently impacting radio around the globe from The Art Of Letting Go - is the upbeat rocker "Say What You Will." The music video was directed by Gordy De St Jeor (Mammoth WVH) and tells the story of a bullied and timid student who breaks out of her shell with the help of a teacher, janitor and lunch person portrayed by Kennedy, Uddin, and Tournier in the school talent show.

The Art Of Letting Go track listing:

1. The Art Of Letting Go

2. Say What You Will

3. Mr. Downside

4. Miss You When You're Gone

5. Behind The Veil

6. Saving Face

7. Eternal Lullaby

8. Nothing More To Gain

9. Dead To Rights

10. How The Story Ends

The Art Of Letting Go will be available in the following formats:

-1LP Gatefold Splatter Royal Blue Die Hard Edition with Artprint, Record Butler, Slipmat (Napalm webstores only - limited to 300)

-1LP Gatefold Fuchsia (Napalm webstores only - limited to 400)

-1LP Gatefold Cristallo + signed card (USA Newbury Comics exclusive - limited to 500)

-1LP Gatefold Royal Blue (USA Best Buy exclusive - limited to 500)

-1LP Gatefold Baby Blue (USA and Canada indie exclusive - limited to 500)

-1LP Gatefold Marble Rose (band webstore only - limited to 300)

-1LP Gatefold Marble Blue (band webstore only - limited to 300)

-1LP Gatefold Marble Violet Black (band webstore only - limited to 300)

-1LP Gatefold Solid Viola (band webstore only - limited to 400)

-1LP Gatefold Black

-1CD Digisleeve Boxset with Bookmark, Note Book, 3 Pencils, Pin (Napalm webstores only - limited to 300)

-1CD Digisleeve + sticker and guitar pick (USA Walmart exclusive - limited to 1000)

-1CD Digisleeve

-Digital Album

