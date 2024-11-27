Julien-K Announce New Member Ahead Of Vampires Everywhere and Powerman 5000 Tours

(OMG) Julien-K adds veteran touring powerhouse drummer Galen Waling as an official band member. Waling is known for his work in Lords Of Acid, PIG, and Left Spine Down.
Singer Ryan Shuck explained, "We work with so many creatives in our Julien-K extended family, we had always thought of the band as much bigger than just Amir, Fu, and I. It's normal for us to work with different players, writers, producers in the course of doing what we do - and that won't change. But as the band has become such a regular touring entity, Galen just fit so solidly into our live world that we started asking him to join us in the studio as well. It just seemed natural to make him an official band member".
The band begins an extensive 2025 tour schedule with the Colder Than Hell Tour featuring Vampires Everywhere & Priest, then joins Powerman 5000 though April, as well as, performing at the famous Rainbow Anniversary Festival on the Sunset Strip on April 13th. More tour dates TBA for Fall 2025.
The bands latest dark techno-dystopian single "Static Whispers" from their upcoming album DRK|MODE drops Friday, Dec 13th to coincide with the bands last show of the year at Whisky A Go Go in Hollywood CA. Supporting Julien-K will be Grey Daze from Phoenix AZ.
