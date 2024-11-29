Bleeding Through Introduce New Album With 'Path Of Our Disease' Video

(SharpTone) Bleeding Through have returned with a music video for their new song "Path Of Our Disease", a track from their forthcoming album, "NINE", which will be released on February 14th via SharpTone Records.
Following the release of eviscerating singles, 'Our Brand Is Chaos' and 'Dead But So Alive', BLEEDING THROUGH emerges six years after the release of Love Will Kill All, for one of the most vicious and unrelenting records of their celebrated career, NINE.
Commenting on the impending record, vocalist Brandan Schieppati says: "There's so much passion and aggression on this album. If you're a fan of us, you won't be let down. This is everything we've been working towards. This is the culmination of 25 years. This is Bleeding Through in its purest form."
Adding about the new single, Schieppati says: "'Path Of Our Disease' is a song about the disgusting social climate of the world. We are becoming a species that is never satisfied. We think the grass is always greener and are forgetting what loyalty is. We are being led be liars and fakes down a path of disappointment. It's time to break free."
