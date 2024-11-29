Derision Cult Recruit Justin Broadrick for 'Warning Signs' Remix

(CSM) Derision Cult proudly announces the release of their latest single, "Warning Signs (JKFleshmix)," a high-octane industrial rockabilly anthem reworked by none other than Justin Broadrick, the legendary mind behind Godflesh and Jesu.
The track is the latest single from the eagerly awaited Mercenary Notes Pt 2, set for release on March 14, 2025, via Glitchmode Recordings. Broadrick, renowned for his innovative approach to soundscapes, brings an electrifying energy to "Warning Signs". His previous collaboration with Derision Cult-on the horror-themed mix of Slaves Rebuild-garnered widespread acclaim. This latest endeavor pushes boundaries even further, blending jackhammer guitars, thunderous beats, and spoken-word vocals into an unrelenting sonic assault.
Lyrically, "Warning Signs" serves as both a wake-up call and a reflection on the cultural and societal tipping points we face. The haunting chorus, "Is it getting real enough yet?", is inspired by an unforgettable real-life moment. Dave McAnally, the mastermind behind DERISION CULT, draws from a story shared by his brother, a Naval EOD officer. Witnessing the harsh realities of war, a Navy SEAL's biting remark to a shaken Hollywood director served as a raw and chilling foundation for the song's themes.
Produced by Sean Payne at Glitch Mode Studios, Mercenary Notes Pt 2 continues DERISION CULT's journey through aggressive industrial metal, pulling influences from thrash, blues, and outlaw country. The EP features six tracks that tackle themes of survival, technology, and the power dynamics within media manipulation. Alongside Reeves Gabrels, the EP includes guest appearances from Pete Berwick and Ronaldo Rodriguez, with remixes contributed by Justin Broadrick (GODFLESH) and CYANOTIC.
