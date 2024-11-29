Helloween Preview 'Live At Budokan' With 'Save Us' Video

(CSM) Helloween are turning up the heat as they gear up for their monumental 40th anniversary world tour in 2025/2026 and tease a brand-new studio album! But before diving into the next chapter, the metal legends are giving their fans one last epic thrill from their chart-topping self-titled album with the release of Live At Budokan on December 13, 2024 (RPM).
Today, they've unleashed a blistering live version of "Save Us," a track that catapults us back to their groundbreaking Keeper Of The Seven Keys era - a defining moment in their storied career. This electrifying single forges a powerful bridge between their glorious past and their unstoppable present. Get ready, Pumpkins United fans - this is just the beginning!
Bassist Markus Grosskopf notes: "'Save Us' is unfortunately still relevant or more relevant than ever before. The natural disasters, our own ignorance, hardly any possibilities to escape from all threats - the song is a desperate plea for rescue...a heavy, but thought-provoking piece with crushing reality."
