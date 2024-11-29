Helloween Preview 'Live At Budokan' With 'Save Us' Video

(CSM) Helloween are turning up the heat as they gear up for their monumental 40th anniversary world tour in 2025/2026 and tease a brand-new studio album! But before diving into the next chapter, the metal legends are giving their fans one last epic thrill from their chart-topping self-titled album with the release of Live At Budokan on December 13, 2024 (RPM).

Today, they've unleashed a blistering live version of "Save Us," a track that catapults us back to their groundbreaking Keeper Of The Seven Keys era - a defining moment in their storied career. This electrifying single forges a powerful bridge between their glorious past and their unstoppable present. Get ready, Pumpkins United fans - this is just the beginning!

Bassist Markus Grosskopf notes: "'Save Us' is unfortunately still relevant or more relevant than ever before. The natural disasters, our own ignorance, hardly any possibilities to escape from all threats - the song is a desperate plea for rescue...a heavy, but thought-provoking piece with crushing reality."

Related Stories

Helloween Preview 'Live At Budokan' With 'Eagles Fly Free' Video

Helloween Announce 'Live At Budokan' Album With 'Best Times' Video

Helloween To Be Inducted Into Metal Hall of Fame

Helloween Returning To North America This Spring

News > Helloween