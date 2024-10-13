Helloween Announce 'Live At Budokan' Album With 'Best Times' Video

Helloween have shared their brand new live video for the track "Best Times", which is a preview to their group's forthcoming "Live At Budokan" package. C Squared Music sent over the following details:
The colossal release immortalizes their iconic performance at Tokyo's legendary Nippon Budokan! Dropping on December 13, 2024 through Reigning Phoenix Music (RPM), this release will be available in a plethora of formats: 2CD-digipak, 3LP vinyl in trifold, Blu-ray, DVD and digital. Each version is meticulously crafted to suit the metal community's diverse tastes, ensuring every fan can relive the raw, unfiltered energy of Helloween.
To tide fans over until Live At Budokan arrives, the band have launched the first single "Best Time (live)". This electrifying live version of the hit single and most streamed track (more than 11 million streams on Spotify) from Helloween's self-titled reunion album [2021].
Guitarist Sascha Gerstner comments, ""Best Time'" captures the energy and the moment when everything fits together perfectly and you leave everything negative behind. For me, this track is an anthem for all those nights when you're heading towards the future. That's why it conveys exactly this mood in concert as if you were living in a single great moment that lasts forever."
