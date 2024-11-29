NLE Choppa and 41 Redefine Classical Music With 'Or What'

(Warner) Move over Beethoven-NLE Choppa and 41 just redefined classical music. In the wildly entertaining new video for "Or What (Orchestra Version)," Choppa trades trap beats for timpani and X-rated lyrics for... well, still X-rated lyrics. Backed by a full chamber orchestra, gospel-style backup singers, and a hilariously overworked conductor, this new rendition of Choppa's hit single is both a love letter to the arts and a laugh-out-loud romp. Watch it HERE.
Draped in matching '90s-style black leather outfits, Choppa and 41 channel old-school R&B energy, complete with gyrating choreography and smoldering stares at the camera. Meanwhile, the conductor struggles to keep his composure (and the orchestra on beat) as explicit lyrics clash with classical instrumentation. It's the type of chaos you can't look away from.
The original "Or What" has been a runaway success, amassing over 90 million streams and 13 million YouTube views while climbing the Billboard Hot 100 and earning the greatest gains at urban radio. Part of Choppa's critically acclaimed Slut SZN project, the single solidifies his standing as one of today's most versatile and boundary-pushing artists. Watch the new video here
