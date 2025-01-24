NLE Choppa Reveals '444' Video

(Warner) Channeling the energy of where it all began, 22-year-old rap phenomenon NLE Choppa unleashes an uncompromising and undeniable new single and music video entitled "444," out now via NLE Entertainment/Warner Records. This time around, he goes back to his roots and reignites his signature staccato delivery, taking no prisoners in the process.



The track's piano loop blinks in time with a glitchy beat. As the cymbals skitter, Choppa eviscerates the production with a focused, fast-paced flow. He laces his rapid lyricism with bold proclamations. In the accompanying visual, he dons a future-facing designer leather fit, holds court at a street race, spits bulletproof bars to the camera, and dances with his kids. It's as gritty and real as the song itself-and everything else he does, for that matter.

A prolific, passionate, and powerful era of Choppa is officially upon us. He recently united with GRAMMY Award-winning juggernaut Imagine Dragons for the adrenaline-pumping new single "Dare U."

Right out of the gate, it reeled in over 4.3 million global streams and was met with critical acclaim. Billboard named it among "R&B/Hip-Hop Fresh Picks of the Week," hailing it as "an explosive collaboration." VIBE showcased it as part of "New Music Friday," crowning him "the people's champion" and professing, "This song sounds primed for movie soundtracks and NFL commercials." HotNewHipHop christened it "a perseverant and defiant anthem." This groundbreaking track marked Choppa's first foray into rock and alternative music, showcasing his boundary-pushing artistry.

