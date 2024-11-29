Puscifer - Posters, Volume 1, 2015 - 2023 Coffee Table Book Released

(Speakeasy) Available now via the Queen B Vinyl Cafe: "Puscifer - Posters, Volume 1, 2015 - 2023": The oversized, coffee table book (10" x 13.5") features Puscifer tour posters spanning from the band's 2015 "Money Shot" tour to the 2023 "Global Probing" trek.
A forward written by Maynard James Keenan with various written and graphic entries from the artists themselves, including Frank Kozik, Zoltron, Jim Mazza, and more. Order it here
Puscifer next hits the road for Sessanta V2.0 with Primus and A Perfect Circle. The trek will be kicking off on April 24th in Palm Springs, CA at the Acrisure Arena. See the dates below:
April 24 Palm Springs, CA Acrisure Arena
April 25 Las Vegas, NV PH Live at Planet Hollywood
April 27 Albuquerque, NM Isleta Amphitheater
April 29 San Antonio, TX Freeman Coliseum
May 1 Tulsa, OK BOK Center
May 2 Rogers, AR Walmart AMP
May 4 Huntsville, AL The Orion Amphitheater
May 6 Hollywood, FL Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood
May 8 Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
May 10 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion
May 11 Virginia Beach, VA Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
May 14 Manchester, NH SNHU Arena
May 15 Philadelphia, PA TD Pavilion at The Mann Center
May 17 Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center
May 18 Fairfax, VA EagleBank Arena
May 20 Pittsburgh, PA Petersen Events Center
May 22 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage
May 24 Indianapolis, IN Ruoff Music Center
May 25 Cleveland, OH Blossom Music Center
May 28 Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena
May 29 St. Louis, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
May 31 Milwaukee, WI American Family Insurance Amphitheater
June 1 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center
June 3 Omaha, NE Baxter Arena
June 6 Portland, OR RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
June 7 Auburn (Seattle), WA White River Amphitheatre
