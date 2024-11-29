Puscifer - Posters, Volume 1, 2015 - 2023 Coffee Table Book Released

(Speakeasy) Available now via the Queen B Vinyl Cafe: "Puscifer - Posters, Volume 1, 2015 - 2023": The oversized, coffee table book (10" x 13.5") features Puscifer tour posters spanning from the band's 2015 "Money Shot" tour to the 2023 "Global Probing" trek.

A forward written by Maynard James Keenan with various written and graphic entries from the artists themselves, including Frank Kozik, Zoltron, Jim Mazza, and more. Order it here

Puscifer next hits the road for Sessanta V2.0 with Primus and A Perfect Circle. The trek will be kicking off on April 24th in Palm Springs, CA at the Acrisure Arena. See the dates below:

April 24 Palm Springs, CA Acrisure Arena

April 25 Las Vegas, NV PH Live at Planet Hollywood

April 27 Albuquerque, NM Isleta Amphitheater

April 29 San Antonio, TX Freeman Coliseum

May 1 Tulsa, OK BOK Center

May 2 Rogers, AR Walmart AMP

May 4 Huntsville, AL The Orion Amphitheater

May 6 Hollywood, FL Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood

May 8 Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

May 10 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion

May 11 Virginia Beach, VA Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

May 14 Manchester, NH SNHU Arena

May 15 Philadelphia, PA TD Pavilion at The Mann Center

May 17 Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center

May 18 Fairfax, VA EagleBank Arena

May 20 Pittsburgh, PA Petersen Events Center

May 22 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage

May 24 Indianapolis, IN Ruoff Music Center

May 25 Cleveland, OH Blossom Music Center

May 28 Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena

May 29 St. Louis, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

May 31 Milwaukee, WI American Family Insurance Amphitheater

June 1 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center

June 3 Omaha, NE Baxter Arena

June 6 Portland, OR RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

June 7 Auburn (Seattle), WA White River Amphitheatre

