Puscifer Premiere 'The Algorithm' Video From American Psycho Comic Series

(Speakeasy) Puscifer, in partnership with Sumerian Comics and Sumerian Records, has released "The Algorithm", a new single written exclusively for the soundtrack to the hugely popular "American Psycho" comic book series.

"American Psycho" artists Piotr Kowalski ("The Witcher," "Bloodborne," "Sex") and Brad Simpson ("Kong of Skull Island," "Stray Dogs," "Blade Runner Origins") collaborated with Puscifer to create original illustrations for the video. The clip, animated by Tony Celano of Sumerian Records, features the serials' lead characters Charlene Carruthers and Patrick Bateman, with Carruthers' social media-heavy storyline aligning with Puscifer's oft-mentioned themes of dopamine addiction through habitual social media use.

"Joining forces with the legendary rock band Puscifer for our soundtrack to the 'American Psycho' comic book series is an electrifying collaboration," shares Nathan Yocum. President of Sumerian Comics. "This original song brings an intensity and depth to the narrative, elevating the experience for fans and readers alike. We're thrilled to amplify the story's impact with Puscifer's signature sound, creating a fusion of music and storytelling that will further captivate audiences."

Mat Mitchell, Puscifer guitar player and co-writer, adds: "Our approach to writing 'The Algorithm' was not to delicately peel back the layers of the onion, but instead, to take an axe to it."

The "American Psycho" comic book series by Sumerian Comics is a bold reimagining of Patrick Bateman's notorious saga. The five-issue series delves into a dual storyline format: one tracing the chilling exploits of Bateman, and the other introducing a contemporary narrative featuring Charlene Carruthers - a social media-savvy millennial whose descent into violence mirrors the chilling escalation of her predecessor. This innovative take reinterprets the iconic take with a story written by Michael Calero ("Quested") vivid artwork by Kowalski and striking colors by Simpson.

Fans of the "American Psycho" franchise can look forward to more from the accompanying soundtrack for the comic book series that perfectly complements the visual frenzy and deepens the narrative's impact, making each issue a multifaceted experience of sight and sound. Head to the Sumerian Comics' website for more information and to order your copies of "American Psycho."

