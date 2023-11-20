Puscifer Share 'The Humbling River (Live)' Video

Puscifer have shared a live video for the track "The Humbling River", which comes from their recent streaming concert film, "Global Probing", that is via iTunes and Puscifertv.com, as both a rental and purchase, along with the accompanying soundtrack available through the various streaming services.

Speakeasy shared these details: Filmed at the Yavapai College Performing Arts Center in Prescott, Ariz., "Global Probing" captures the Puscifer live experience, with the band seamlessly merging their music with an assortment of eye-popping visuals and sketches featuring Pusciverse characters Agent Dick Merkin and Billy D.

"'Global Probing' should serve to dispel any deep state rumors that Puscifer, a.k.a. Pusciforce, are actually a super-secret government agency, posing as a Rock Music Band, searching for alien life forms living among us," says Special Agent Dick Merkin.

"But seriously," adds Maynard James Keenan, "we're just a Rock Band. Seriously."

Limited-edition "Global Probing" vinyl, and a themed-collection of merch, can be found on the Puscifer.com website. Watch the video below:

