H.E.A.T Announce UK Tour

(Noble) Celebrated Swedish rock band H.E.A.T are pleased to announce their January 2025 UK Tour. Special guests on all dates are Art Nation and Chez Kane. The tour precedes the band's highly anticipated new studio album released in 2025.

Dates include Bristol Fleece (January 28), Nottingham Rescue Rooms (January 29), Manchester Club Academy (January 30), London Islington Assembly Hall (January 31) and Wolverhampton, KK's Steel Mill (February 1).

"We are excited to return to the UK for another tour," says H.E.A.T's lead singer Kenny Leckremo. "UK audiences are the best and we can't wait to rock the house in January 2025. The tour is going to be an unforgettable experience. We look forward to seeing our UK fans on the road in January."

H.E.A.T, are one of the biggest Swedish rock bands who are bringing 80s-inspired hard rock back to the forefront. They continue to build on their momentum in 2025. Known for their electrifying sound that blends classic melodic rock with modern energy, the band remains at the top of their game, releasing new music and touring internationally.

Their 2022 album, Force Majeure, marked a major milestone as it saw the return of original frontman Kenny Leckremo after a decade-long hiatus. This seventh studio album, released via earMUSIC, perfectly captures the essence of H.E.A.T's sound, merging the youthful exuberance of their early work with the harder-edged sound developed during Erik Gronwall's tenure. Force Majeure received widespread acclaim, showcasing 11 tracks that exemplify the pure joy of melodic hard rock. Leckremo's powerful vocals were praised as a triumphant return, and the album's tight production signaled H.E.A.T's laser-focused direction.

Following the departure of Erik Grönwall, who led the band through four albums after winning Swedish Idol, H.E.A.T made it clear that Leckremo was the only choice to take back the mic. The band's fan base remains fiercely loyal, and the release of Extra Force in 2023 only deepened their connection. This limited-edition collection, released in both CD Digipak and 1LP Black Vinyl formats, features new studio tracks, unreleased live performances, and re-recorded H.E.A.T classics originally sung by Grönwall, now given new life with Leckremo on vocals. Extra Force was a celebration of the band's history and a testament to their continued evolution, becoming an essential collector's item for fans.

Looking ahead to 2024 and beyond, H.E.A.T shows no signs of slowing down. The band is currently working on their next album, slated for release in 2025, which promises to build on the success of Force Majeure while continuing to push their sound forward. Fans can expect a series of high-energy singles throughout the year, as well as major live performances across Europe and South America. With their unparalleled stage presence and commitment to delivering melodic rock at its finest, H.E.A.T remains one of the genre's most exciting and vital bands heading into the new year.

As the group gears up for more touring, H.E.A.T's global presence continues to grow, supported by their strengthened partnership with earMUSIC. With Leckremo back at the helm and their sound more refined than ever, H.E.A.T is poised to continue their journey of revitalizing and modernizing 80s-influenced hard rock for a new generation of fans.

BRISTOL, FLEECE

TUESDAY 28th JANUARY 2025

NOTTINGHAM, RESCUE ROOMS

WEDNESDAY 29th JANUARY 2025

MANCHESTER, CLUB ACADEMY

THURSDAY 30th JANUARY 2025

LONDON, ISLINGTON ASSEMBLY HALL

FRIDAY 31st JANUARY 2025

WOLVERHAMPTON, KK's STEEL MILL

SATURDAY 1st FEBRUARY 2025

