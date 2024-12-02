Tyla Delivers 'Shake Ah' Video

(Epic) Tyla releases the official music video to "Shake Ah," the latest single and one of three brand new tracks to be included on the deluxe edition of Tyla's debut album release, TYLA+. The record also features Tony Duardo, EZ Maestro and Optimist, three South African acts destined for stardom.

Set in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, the video shows Tyla as the life of a vibrant dance party with friends and collaborator Optimist. "Shake Ah" is the second video to be liberated from TYLA+, following the enthralling visual for fan-favorite "Push 2 Start," video which is currently at 11 million views on YouTube.

Her end-to-end 2024 campaign has been one to remember, beginning with a GRAMMY victory ("Best African Music Performance") and historic charting success including a summer of banner performances and notable accolades namely the MTV EMAs, Victoria's Secret Fashion Show and now most recently her eight 2024 Billboard Music Award nominations. Tyla's "Water" also recently became the first solo song in history to spend an entire year at #1 on the Billboard US Afrobeats Songs chart.

The BET Awards, MTV VMAs and South African Music Awards, in addition to the GRAMMYs, have recognized Tyla's global impact with grounding breaking awards this past year. To close out the year,

This month Tyla will perform several highly anticipated homecomings shows in South Africa including Dec 4. in Johannesburg exclusively with COKE STUDIO™, Dec. 5 in Capetown and Dec. 7 in Pretoria.

