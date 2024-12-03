Jelly Roll Releases 'Run It' Video

(BBR) Jelly Roll has shared the music video for "Run It" today. Last month, he initially unveiled the track as the only original song for the third installment of the beloved franchise, Sonic the Hedgehog 3.

In the energetic visual, two worlds collide as Sonic, Tails, and Knuckles race around an arena prior to Jelly Roll's performance. The clip alternates between footage in the recording studio and scenes from the upcoming film. However, we also get to see the superstar like never before when Jelly Roll transforms into a video game avatar of himself mid-show accompanied by Shadow on the DJ decks! Collaborator David Guetta and stars Jim Carrey, James Marsden, Tika Sumpter, and more also make cameo appearances.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3, from Paramount Pictures in association with SEGA Sammy Group, opens in theaters everywhere on Friday December 20, 2024. Jelly Roll notably co-wrote "Run It" with a powerhouse cohort of collaborators, including three-time GRAMMY Award winner and OneRepublic frontman Ryan Tedder, two-time GRAMMY Award winner and superstar artist and DJ David Guetta, and GRAMMY Award-nominated songwriter Sean Cook. Tedder, Guetta, and Cook co-produced the track as well. The song marks Jelly Roll's first collaboration with Tedder and Guetta.

It continues what has become a tradition of high-octane bangers tailormade for the Sonic the Hedgehog universe. Wiz Khalifa, Ty Dolla $ign, Lil Yachty, and Sueco the Child teamed up for "Speed Me Up" in 2020 to accompany Sonic the Hedgehog and Kid Cudi contributed "Stars In The Sky" to 2022's Sonic the Hedgehog 2. As such, Jelly Roll finds himself in good company.

In other big news, Jelly Roll recently capped off his massive Beautifully Broken Tour with a sold out hometown headlining show at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena.

