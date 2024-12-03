Lita Ford And Warrant Stars Added To Jack Russell Tribute Show

.

(VGPR) Jack Russell's longtime friends, iconic guitarist Lita Ford, Joey Allen (Warrant) and Jerry Dixon (Warrant) will perform with Jack's band, the Great White songs he made famous.

Comedian/actor Hal Sparks (Queer as Folk/ Dude Where's My Car) joins the line up to host the celebration of the life and music of Jack Russell. More friends and special guests to be announced in the coming weeks!

Join us in honor of Jack Russell's remarkable legacy; friends, family, and fans will come together for a special evening of music and memories at the Whisky-A-Go-Go. This All-Star tribute will celebrate Jack's immense contributions to rock 'n' roll and showcase the vibrant spirit and humor that made him unforgettable.

VENUE:
The Whisky A Go-Go
8901 W. Sunset Blvd
W. Hollywood, CA 90069

PRE-SALE TIX:
General - $35
VIP Package - $125
VIP Booths - $500 and up, Incls. $100 food/drink credit + more

SHOW TIMES:
Doors for VIP 6:00/ Doors for GA 7:00pm/ Show 8:00

BUY ONLINE NOW:
Purchase - https://CelebrateJackRussell.eventbrite.com

