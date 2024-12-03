Meshuggah Launching 2025 North American Tour

(CSM) Swedish metal juggernauts Meshuggah will make their triumphant return to North American stages, bringing their genre-defying, mind-bending sound to fans across the U.S. and Canada.

Joining them on this monumental trek, produced by Live Nation, are the fellow legendary acts Cannibal Corpse and Carcass, making this THE tour of the year for metal fans.

Tickets: Tickets will be available starting with Citi and Artist presales beginning today, December 3rd at 12pm ET / 9 am PT. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on sale beginning Friday, December 6th at 10am local time.

Presale: Citi is the official card of the MESHUGGAH tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning today at 12:00pm ET through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit citientertainment.com. The artist presale will also begin today at 2:00pm ET.

MESHUGGAH w/ Special Guests Cannibal Corpse And Carcass:

Friday, March 28, 2025 - Quebec City, QC - Videotron Centre

Saturday, March 29, 2025 - Toronto, ON - Great Canadian Resort Toronto

Sunday, March 30, 2025 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore Detroit

Tuesday, April 1, 2025 - Chicago, IL - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Wednesday, April 2, 2025 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant

Friday, April 4, 2025 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium

Saturday, April 5, 2025 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

Sunday, April 6, 2025 - Boise, ID - Revolution Concert House and Event Center

Tuesday, April 8, 2025 - San Francisco, CA - The Masonic

Wednesday, April 9, 2025 - Los Angeles, CA - The Kia Forum

Thursday, April 10, 2025 - Reno, NV - Grand Theatre at The Grand Sierra Resort

Friday, April 11, 2025 - Las Vegas, NV - The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

Sunday, April 13, 2025 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre

Tuesday, April 15, 2025 - Austin, TX - ACL Live - Moody Theater

Wednesday, April 16, 2025 - Dallas, TX - South Side Ballroom

Friday, April 18, 2025 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy

Saturday, April 19, 2025 - Tampa, FL - Yuengling Center

Tuesday, April 22, 2025 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE Tickets *

Wednesday, April 23, 2025 - National Harbor, MD - The Theater at MGM National Harbor

Thursday, April 24, 2025 - New York, NY - The Theater at Madison Square Garden

*Non-Live Nation Date

