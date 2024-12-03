Meshuggah Launching 2025 North American Tour

(CSM) Swedish metal juggernauts Meshuggah will make their triumphant return to North American stages, bringing their genre-defying, mind-bending sound to fans across the U.S. and Canada.
Joining them on this monumental trek, produced by Live Nation, are the fellow legendary acts Cannibal Corpse and Carcass, making this THE tour of the year for metal fans.
Tickets: Tickets will be available starting with Citi and Artist presales beginning today, December 3rd at 12pm ET / 9 am PT. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on sale beginning Friday, December 6th at 10am local time.
Presale: Citi is the official card of the MESHUGGAH tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning today at 12:00pm ET through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit citientertainment.com. The artist presale will also begin today at 2:00pm ET.
MESHUGGAH w/ Special Guests Cannibal Corpse And Carcass:
Friday, March 28, 2025 - Quebec City, QC - Videotron Centre
Saturday, March 29, 2025 - Toronto, ON - Great Canadian Resort Toronto
Sunday, March 30, 2025 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore Detroit
Tuesday, April 1, 2025 - Chicago, IL - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
Wednesday, April 2, 2025 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant
Friday, April 4, 2025 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium
Saturday, April 5, 2025 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex
Sunday, April 6, 2025 - Boise, ID - Revolution Concert House and Event Center
Tuesday, April 8, 2025 - San Francisco, CA - The Masonic
Wednesday, April 9, 2025 - Los Angeles, CA - The Kia Forum
Thursday, April 10, 2025 - Reno, NV - Grand Theatre at The Grand Sierra Resort
Friday, April 11, 2025 - Las Vegas, NV - The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas
Sunday, April 13, 2025 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre
Tuesday, April 15, 2025 - Austin, TX - ACL Live - Moody Theater
Wednesday, April 16, 2025 - Dallas, TX - South Side Ballroom
Friday, April 18, 2025 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy
Saturday, April 19, 2025 - Tampa, FL - Yuengling Center
Tuesday, April 22, 2025 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE Tickets *
Wednesday, April 23, 2025 - National Harbor, MD - The Theater at MGM National Harbor
Thursday, April 24, 2025 - New York, NY - The Theater at Madison Square Garden
*Non-Live Nation Date
