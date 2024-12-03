Miranda Lambert & MuttNation Foundation Create Idyllwind Award to Honor Equine Rescues

(EBM) Country music icon and animal advocate Miranda Lambert announces the inaugural Idyllwind Award, to be administered by her MuttNation Foundation, honoring Lucky Break Rescue in Arizona with a $25,000 donation. The Idyllwind Award, named after Lambert's first horse, Idyllwind Ellund, will annually recognize an outstanding U.S. equine rescue or sanctuary that rehabilitates and/or rehomes horses that have been neglected, abused or abandoned, while also educating the public about the difficult conditions these horses face.

Lambert spoke about MuttNation and the Idyllwind Award at the recent taping of the Boot Barn: VOICELESS fashion show, premiering on Roku December 15 and airing on Hulu in early 2025. Boot Barn is the exclusive retailer of Lambert's Idyllwind clothing and boot line.

"We're so excited to be adding this new award to our MuttNation programs," she shares. "The strong bond that horses form with people is one of the most magical - and caring for horses that have been mistreated takes a very special kind of person. Cait Luca, who started Lucky Break Rescue, is one of the most special I've ever known. Her rescue is the perfect choice for this first Idyllwind Award."

Lambert, widely known as a passionate and celebrated animal advocate, has championed shelter pets her entire life. Her deep affinity and love for horses grew more serious when she began showing in 2014. In 2024, she won a Blue Ribbon at the 2024 Oklahoma State Fair for her Gypsy Vanner horses. She currently owns 7 horses, two mini horses, two dogs, and several cats, goats and chickens.

The Idyllwind Award is administered by the MuttNation Foundation, a donation-supported 501c3 nonprofit.

