.

Watch Lainey Wilson's Dallas Cowboys' Thanksgiving Halftime Show

12-03-2024
Watch Lainey Wilson's Dallas Cowboys' Thanksgiving Halftime Show

(BBR) Grammy, CMA and ACM Award-winning singer and songwriter Lainey Wilson took the stage at the Dallas Cowboys' Thanksgiving Halftime Show as part of the Salvation Army's 134th Red Kettle Kickoff Campaign.

During her performance, Wilson performed a medley of her hits, including her current radio single, "4x4xU." She also surprised fans by bringing out fellow artist and friend Jelly Roll to perform their chart-topping collaboration, "Save Me."

In the spirit of giving this holiday season, Wilson's own charity, the Heart Like A Truck Fund is launching the Heart Like A Truck Fund Week of Giving, to make donations to various organizations throughout the week in honor of Giving Tuesday. Each day, Wilson will spotlight a different organization to raise awareness and contribute to their cause.

The week kicks off today with a donation to the Salvation Army, followed by a contribution to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital on Wednesday. Later in the week, Lainey will support organizations chosen by her fans resulting in Wilson's Heart Like a Truck Fund committing to donate over $70,000 throughout the initiative.

Related Stories
Watch Lainey Wilson's Dallas Cowboys' Thanksgiving Halftime Show

Lainey Wilson Wins CMA Female Vocalist Of The Year For 3rd Consecutive Year

Brooks & Dunn Team With Lainey Wilson For 'Play Something Country'

Lainey Wilson's The Tonight Show Performance Goes Online

Tyler Childers Added As Headliner For Gulf Coast Jam 2025

News > Lainey Wilson

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Slash and Duff McKagan Team With Gibson CEO For 'I Can Breath'- Staind and Breaking Benjamin Tour- Spiritbox Tour- Iron Maiden- more

AC/DC Launching Power Up North American Tour- Get Thrashed: The Story of Thrash Metal Spinoff Film Coming Next Week- more

Day In Country

Jelly Roll Releases 'Run It' Video- Alison Krauss And Union Station Lead Earl Scruggs Music Festival Lineup- more

Day In Pop

The Weeknd Sells Out The Rose Bowl Stadium In Under An Hour- Wicked: The Soundtrack Makes Chart History- more

Reviews

On The Record: The Motown Sound Collection, Part 1 The Supremes

Holiday Gift Guide: For Vinyl Fans

A New Album, Ornaments and One Ugly Sweater: Merry Christmas from Joe Bonamassa!

Holiday Gift Guide: Books and Records for Kids

On The Record: The dB's- Rick Monroe and the Hitmen- Atlas Maior- Stoned Jesus

Latest News

Slash and Duff McKagan Team With Gibson CEO For 'I Can Breath'

Howard Jones and Adam Dutkiewicz Reveal Name Of Killswitch Engage Offshoot

Falling In Reverse Forced To Cancel UK Tour At Last Minute

Michael Monroe Postpones Shows Due To Injury

Poison the Well Announce 25th Anniversary Tour With Better Lovers, Glassjaw And More

Staind and Breaking Benjamin Team For 2025 Awaken The Falling Tour

Dream Theater Reveal 'A Broken Man' Visualizer

Megadeth Star Highlights The 1st Metal Christmas Rendition Of 'Carol Of The Bells'