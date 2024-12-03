Watch Lainey Wilson's Dallas Cowboys' Thanksgiving Halftime Show

(BBR) Grammy, CMA and ACM Award-winning singer and songwriter Lainey Wilson took the stage at the Dallas Cowboys' Thanksgiving Halftime Show as part of the Salvation Army's 134th Red Kettle Kickoff Campaign.

During her performance, Wilson performed a medley of her hits, including her current radio single, "4x4xU." She also surprised fans by bringing out fellow artist and friend Jelly Roll to perform their chart-topping collaboration, "Save Me."

In the spirit of giving this holiday season, Wilson's own charity, the Heart Like A Truck Fund is launching the Heart Like A Truck Fund Week of Giving, to make donations to various organizations throughout the week in honor of Giving Tuesday. Each day, Wilson will spotlight a different organization to raise awareness and contribute to their cause.

The week kicks off today with a donation to the Salvation Army, followed by a contribution to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital on Wednesday. Later in the week, Lainey will support organizations chosen by her fans resulting in Wilson's Heart Like a Truck Fund committing to donate over $70,000 throughout the initiative.

