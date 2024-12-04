Jon Pardi Launching Honkytonk Hollywood Tour

(The GreenRoom) After headlining shows in Australia including CMC Rocks next spring, multi-Platinum country star and "spirited entertainer, with infectious energy" (Star Tribune) Jon Pardi will return to the road Stateside with his HONKYTONK HOLLYWOOD TOUR, produced by Live Nation.
His signature blend of "high-energy country with just enough rock and roll" (Rolling Stone) will hit 16 arenas and amphitheaters across the US with support from Corey Kent on select dates and Kassi Ashton.
Tickets for the majority of the upcoming live shows packed with fiddle, twang, steel guitar and contagious charisma will go on sale this Fri., Dec 6 at 10:00 AM local time. Subscribers will get exclusive early access to presale tickets starting at 9:00 AM local time on Thurs., Dec 5.
HONKYTONK HOLLYWOOD Tour Dates:
4/25/2025 - Lubbock, TX - United Supermarkets Arena
4/26/2025 - Las Cruces, NM - Pan American Center
5/15/2025 - Tucson, AZ - Tucson Arena
5/16/2025 - Prescott Valley, AZ - Findlay Toyota Center
5/29/2025 - Toledo, OH - Huntington Center
5/30/2025 - Indianapolis, IN - Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park
5/31/2025 - Evansville, IN - Ford Center
6/5/2025 - Highland Heights, KY - Truist Arena
6/6/2025 - Pittsburgh, PA - Petersen Events Center
6/7/2025 - Allentown, PA - PPL Center
6/11/2025 - Regina, SK - Brandt Centre
6/12/2025 - Lethbridge, AB - VisitLethbridge.com Arena
6/14/2025 - Kelowna, BC - Prospera Place
6/18/2025 - Idaho Falls, ID - Mountain America Center *
6/20/2025 - Airway Heights, WA - BECU Live at Northern Quest *
6/21/2025 - Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater *
* TBA and Kassi Ashton
The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but include premium tickets, backstage tour, invitation to the PARDI TIME! VIP Lounge, VIP-exclusive gift item & more.
Jon Pardi Played To 317,000 Fans On Mr. Saturday Night Tour
Kelsea Ballerini and Jon Pardi Lead Coca-Cola's Sips & Sounds Summer Festival Lineup
Merry Christmas From Jon Pardi Arrives
Merry Christmas From Jon Pardi Album Details Revealed
Axl Rose Settles Sexual Assault Lawsuit and Maintains Innocence- Gene Simmons Announces 2025 Solo Tour Dates- more
Staind and Breaking Benjamin Team For 2025 Tour- Spiritbox Tour- Iron Maiden: Legacy Of The Beast Coming To An End- more
New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash Adds Parker McCollum to Brooklyn Bowl Lineup- Kacey Musgraves Shares Video For 'The Architect'- more
Lil Wayne And Diplo Gearing Up For Tahoe Live- The Weeknd Sells Out The Rose Bowl Stadium In Under An Hour- more
Holiday Gift Guide: Joolca HOTTAP Nomad Kit And More
On The Record: The Motown Sound Collection, Part 1 The Supremes
Holiday Gift Guide: For Vinyl Fans
A New Album, Ornaments and One Ugly Sweater: Merry Christmas from Joe Bonamassa!
Holiday Gift Guide: Books and Records for Kids
Dead & Company Reveal New Dead Forever Sphere Las Vegas Dates
Arch Enemy Unleash 'Blood Dynasty' Video
The Wildhearts Return With 'Failure Is The Mother Of Success'
Leftover Salmon & Kitchen Dwellers Plot Memorial Day Pick-Nic At Red Rocks
Winona Fighter Stream 'Hamms In A Glass' Video
Axl Rose Settles Sexual Assault Lawsuit and Maintains Innocence
Gene Simmons Announces 2025 Solo Tour Dates
Avenged Sevenfold Announce 2025 Euro Tour