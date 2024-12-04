Jon Pardi Launching Honkytonk Hollywood Tour

(The GreenRoom) After headlining shows in Australia including CMC Rocks next spring, multi-Platinum country star and "spirited entertainer, with infectious energy" (Star Tribune) Jon Pardi will return to the road Stateside with his HONKYTONK HOLLYWOOD TOUR, produced by Live Nation.

His signature blend of "high-energy country with just enough rock and roll" (Rolling Stone) will hit 16 arenas and amphitheaters across the US with support from Corey Kent on select dates and Kassi Ashton.

Tickets for the majority of the upcoming live shows packed with fiddle, twang, steel guitar and contagious charisma will go on sale this Fri., Dec 6 at 10:00 AM local time. Subscribers will get exclusive early access to presale tickets starting at 9:00 AM local time on Thurs., Dec 5.

HONKYTONK HOLLYWOOD Tour Dates:

4/25/2025 - Lubbock, TX - United Supermarkets Arena

4/26/2025 - Las Cruces, NM - Pan American Center

5/15/2025 - Tucson, AZ - Tucson Arena

5/16/2025 - Prescott Valley, AZ - Findlay Toyota Center

5/29/2025 - Toledo, OH - Huntington Center

5/30/2025 - Indianapolis, IN - Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park

5/31/2025 - Evansville, IN - Ford Center

6/5/2025 - Highland Heights, KY - Truist Arena

6/6/2025 - Pittsburgh, PA - Petersen Events Center

6/7/2025 - Allentown, PA - PPL Center

6/11/2025 - Regina, SK - Brandt Centre

6/12/2025 - Lethbridge, AB - VisitLethbridge.com Arena

6/14/2025 - Kelowna, BC - Prospera Place

6/18/2025 - Idaho Falls, ID - Mountain America Center *

6/20/2025 - Airway Heights, WA - BECU Live at Northern Quest *

6/21/2025 - Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater *

* TBA and Kassi Ashton

The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but include premium tickets, backstage tour, invitation to the PARDI TIME! VIP Lounge, VIP-exclusive gift item & more.

Related Stories

Jon Pardi Played To 317,000 Fans On Mr. Saturday Night Tour

Kelsea Ballerini and Jon Pardi Lead Coca-Cola's Sips & Sounds Summer Festival Lineup

Merry Christmas From Jon Pardi Arrives

Merry Christmas From Jon Pardi Album Details Revealed

News > Jon Pardi