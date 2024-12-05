Pearl Jam Announce 2025 U.S. Tour

(Live Nation) In continued support of their 3x GRAMMY-nominated album Dark Matter, Pearl Jam will be touring select U.S. cities in April and May 2025. Support acts for these dates will be announced in the coming weeks.
Pearl Jam's live dates will start in Hollywood, FL on April 24 and 26 and wrap with performances in Pittsburgh, PA on May 16 and 18. Full tour dates are listed below.
Tickets for these concerts will be available two ways: A Ten Club members-only presale for all dates begins today. Only paid Ten Club members active as of 11:59 PM PT on December 4, 2024 are eligible to participate in this presale. More info at pearljam.com.
Public tickets will be available through an Artist Presale hosted by Ticketmaster. Fans can sign up for presale access for up to five concert dates now through Tuesday, December 10 at 10 AM PT. The presale starts Friday, December 13 at 10 AM local time.
April 24
Hollywood, FL
Hard Rock Live
April 26
Hollywood, FL
Hard Rock Live
April 29
Atlanta, GA
State Farm Arena
May 1
Atlanta, GA
State Farm Arena
May 6
Nashville, TN
Bridgestone Arena
May 8
Nashville, TN
Bridgestone Arena
May 11
Raleigh, NC
Lenovo Center
May 13
Raleigh, NC
Lenovo Center
May 16
Pittsburgh, PA
PPG Paints Arena
May 18
Pittsburgh, PA
PPG Paints Arena
