Asia Lead Additions To Frontiers Rock Festival

(Freeman) Frontiers Music Srl is pleased to reveal the full bill and the names of the last seven bands that will perform at the FRONTIERS ROCK FESTIVAL, set to take place on April 25th, 26th, and 27th, 2025, at the Live Club in Trezzo sull'Adda (Milan).

Furthermore, Frontiers Music Srl is thrilled to announce that the Orchard will sponsor The festival, their long-time digital distributor and physical partner for distribution globally. The company's personnel and a dedicated area for all information will also be available at the festival.

The FRONTIERS ROCK FESTIVAL will feature 21 bands in three days - an unmissable experience for all Melodic Rock/Hard Rock fans offering fans the very best that the scene has to offer these days!

ASIA In 1982 John Wetton, Geoff Downes, Carl Palmer, and Steve Howe became the founding fathers of supergroup ASIA, responsible for a string of multi-million-selling albums and chart-topping hits across the globe. ASIA's self-titled1982 debut album was the biggest-selling album in the world powered by the classic rock anthem "Heat Of The Moment", along with other timeless hits. Another multi-million seller, 'Alpha' followed in 1983, and in 1986 'Astra' completed the trio of MTV-era hits.

In 2006, the founder members reformed and released several new albums before John Wetton's untimely passing in 2017. After some tours in the USA with different musicians, in the Summer of 2023, Geoff Downes spear-headed a memorial concert to celebrate the life of John Wetton. At the concert, he invited rock n roll veteran John Mitchell - who had played with both Wetton and Downes in Icon and in Wetton's own band - to join him on stage, taking on lead guitar duties. The duo was joined by newcomer Harry Whitley, whom Downes had discovered and whose vocal talents so closely resembled that of Wetton's. It was nothing short of spine-tingling. So it was that Geoff who made the decision to take a fresh, new-look ASIA back out on the road, recruiting Mitchell and Whitley as new members and bringing in the drumming excellence of Virgil Donati.

This line-up is here to stay and will present their elegant and riveting music on the stage in Trezzo.

ROBIN MCAULEY Robin McAuley is widely recognized as one of the great singers of a golden period in Hard Rock music. His voice can be heard on albums from Grand Prix and Far Corporation, and of course on the US charts-topping M.S.G. records 'Perfect Timing', 'Save Yourself', and 'MSG.'

Recently, he took part in the supergroup Black Swan, and he also released two brilliant solo albums, 'Standing On The Edge' in 2021 and 'Alive' in 2023, showcasing his typical melodic and infectious vocal style, with powerful guitar riffs and some more updated elements incorporated in his music.

The legendary Rock vocalist will bring on the stage of the FRONTIERS ROCK FESTIVAL all the glory and success of his past, along with the consistency and class of his present.

HONEYMOON SUITE Originally formed in 1981 in Niagara Falls, Ontario, by lead vocalist/guitarist Johnnie Dee, soon joined by lead guitarist, Derry Grehan, the five-piece act released a total of seven studio albums since their debut release in 1983, with over 1 million units sold worldwide.

The band won numerous awards, including a Canadian Juno for "Group of Year" in 1986, triple platinum sales in Canada with the first 3 albums, and platinum sales for the greatest hits CD 'The Singles,' released in 1989. Their latest studio album, 'Alive', has been produced by the notable fellow Canadian Mike Krompass, and the result brings back the trademark sound of the band, with powerful vocals and memorable guitar riffs.

HONEYMOON SUITE has toured extensively in the US, Canada, and Europe with acts such as ZZ Top, Heart, Billy Idol, Journey, Bryan Adams, Saga, Loverboy, Jethro Tull, and .38 Special. They are really excited to play in Italy for the very first time in their long career, presenting the best of their career with some new tunes thrown into, for a great set!

CRAZY LIXX 'Thrill Of The Bite,' the new studio album from the Swedish hard rockers CRAZY LIXX, is set for release on February 14th. It's a band that made a name for their amazing Hair Metal revival style, strongly rooted in the '80s and early '90s, drawing inspiration from the flamboyant Heavy Metal and the movies of that era!

Their latest original studio effort, 'Street Lethal,' released in 2021, left all fans of the band eager to hear new material, and - even though the compilation album 'Two Shots At Glory' (2024) gave the listeners some new recordings (covers, re-arrangements of old songs and a couple of new tracks), this next studio album is what they have all been dying to crank up in their stereo!

Expect powerful anthems, memorable riffs, catchy melodies, electrifying guitar solos, and the usual larger-than-life sing-along energy on stage!

SHAKRA With 13 studio albums (!), 2 live albums, one ballads compilation, and a few successes that hit the German and Swiss album charts - during their 30 years-career - SHAKRA is considered one of the most consistent acts in the current Swiss Hard Rock scene, thanks to their music style based on powerful guitar riffs, catchy hooks, and a solid rhythm section.

But it's the stage that is their home, as they played countless European shows (including a twelve-country tour with Hammerfall and Stratovarius) as well as many Metal and Hard-Rock festivals (including the prestigious 'Bang Your Head' and 'Spirit Of Rock'). They also opened for Rock giants like Iron Maiden, Uriah Heep, and Guns N' Roses.

An experienced, powerful, and super solid live band that will definitely put the FRONTIERS ROCK FESTIVAL stage on fire!!!

ART NATION Led by main man and vocalist Alexander Strandell, ART NATION is back on track after a difficult four-year hiatus complicated by line-up issues. However, the latest album, 'Inception,' is clear proof of how the band has re-established that great musical spirit and chemistry that launched them years ago!

Alexander Strandell, guitarist Christoffer Borg, and bassist Richard Svärd, deliver a powerful musical statement, in their classic style, made of huge and anthemic hooks mixed with European Metal influences.

After dozens and dozens of shows on some of the biggest stages in Sweden, having played at the legendary Sweden Rock Festival, and having walked the red carpet of the Grammys, ART NATION is back and better than ever!

SEVENTH CRYSTAL Hailing from Gothenburg, Sweden, SEVENTH CRYSTAL showcases a diverse range of musical expressions, drawing inspiration from a variety of genres, from soft melodic rock to hard-hitting Heavy Metal going through progressive and Classic Rock.

Their new studio album, 'Entity', follows the path of their previous 'Delirium' of 2021 and 'Wonderland' of 2023, putting - this time - a stronger accent on the heavy guitar parts and on the constructions of the songs.

SEVENTH CRYSTAL are ready to bring their exciting and authentic melodic rock formula to the FRONTIERS ROCK FESTIVAL stage!

