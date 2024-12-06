Watch Eric Clapton's Video For 'The Call'

(fcc) Eric Clapton has released the official music video for "The Call" off his recently released studio album Meanwhile from Bushbranch/Surfdog Records. The music video for "The Call" premiered today on MTV Classic, MTV Live and on the Paramount Times Square billboard.
Meanwhile features collaborations with Jeff Beck, Van Morrison, Bradley Walker, Judith Hill, Daniel Santiago and Simon Climie. The physical release of the album will be available on CD and vinyl on January 24.
After touring in South America, Mexico and Los Angeles this past fall, next year Clapton will return to Japan for a six-night residency at the Nippon Budokan in Tokyo on April 14, 16, 18, 19, 21 and 24th. The concerts, presented by Martin Guitars Japan, will mark his 24th visit to the country since 1974.
In addition, after a sold-out tour of the UK in 2024, Clapton will return to his second home: London's Royal Albert Hall in May 2025 for a limited run of 3 shows. Additionally, he will play just one show outside the capital, at Nottingham's Motorpoint Arena, his first show in that city since 2008.
ERIC CLAPTON - Tour Dates 2025
April 14 - Nippon Budokan - Tokyo
April 16 - Nippon Budokan - Tokyo
April 18 - Nippon Budokan - Tokyo
April 19 - Nippon Budokan - Tokyo
April 21 - Nippon Budokan - Tokyo
April 24 - Nippon Budokan - Tokyo
May 18 - Motorpoint Arena - Nottingham
May 21 - Royal Albert Hall - London
May 23 - Royal Albert Hall - London
May 24 - Royal Albert Hall - London
Eric Clapton Teamed With Unusual Co-Writer For Song On 'Meanwhile' Album
Eric Clapton Shares New Album 'Meanwhile'
Eric Clapton Shares First Song From New Album
Eric Clapton's Crossroads Guitar Festival 2023 Live And Concert Film Coming
Sammy Hagar To Rock Metallica's Helping Hands Concert- Megadeth Icon David Ellefson Believes 'Rock Is Dead In America'- more
Pearl Jam Announce 2025 U.S. Tour- Queen's Brian May 'Stabilized Now' Following Stroke- Sum 41 Cancel Australian Tour Due To Deryck Whibley’s Health- more
Ashley McBryde Declares There 'Ain’t Enough Cowboy Songs'- Brooks & Dunn and Kacey Musgraves' 'Neon Moon' Goes Platinum- more
V of BTS Duets With Bing Crosby- Steve Aoki And B Jones Team For 'Beautiful' Collaboration- Adam Lambert Shares 'I Don't Care Much' Video- more
Holiday Gift Guide: Joolca HOTTAP Nomad Kit And More
On The Record: The Motown Sound Collection, Part 1 The Supremes
Holiday Gift Guide: For Vinyl Fans
A New Album, Ornaments and One Ugly Sweater: Merry Christmas from Joe Bonamassa!
Sammy Hagar To Rock Metallica's Helping Hands Concert
Styx, REO Speedwagon's Kevin Cronin And Eagles Don Felder Announce Tour
Shadows Fall Stream 'In The Grey' Video And Announce New Record Deal
Queen Share Story Behind Queen I Promo Videos
Jerry Cantrell Reimagines I Want Blood For Spoken Word Series
Asia Lead Additions To Frontiers Rock Festival
Watch Eric Clapton's Video For 'The Call'
Megadeth Icon David Ellefson Believes 'Rock Is Dead In America