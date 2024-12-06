Watch Eric Clapton's Video For 'The Call'

(fcc) Eric Clapton has released the official music video for "The Call" off his recently released studio album Meanwhile from Bushbranch/Surfdog Records. The music video for "The Call" premiered today on MTV Classic, MTV Live and on the Paramount Times Square billboard.

Meanwhile features collaborations with Jeff Beck, Van Morrison, Bradley Walker, Judith Hill, Daniel Santiago and Simon Climie. The physical release of the album will be available on CD and vinyl on January 24.

After touring in South America, Mexico and Los Angeles this past fall, next year Clapton will return to Japan for a six-night residency at the Nippon Budokan in Tokyo on April 14, 16, 18, 19, 21 and 24th. The concerts, presented by Martin Guitars Japan, will mark his 24th visit to the country since 1974.

In addition, after a sold-out tour of the UK in 2024, Clapton will return to his second home: London's Royal Albert Hall in May 2025 for a limited run of 3 shows. Additionally, he will play just one show outside the capital, at Nottingham's Motorpoint Arena, his first show in that city since 2008.

ERIC CLAPTON - Tour Dates 2025

April 14 - Nippon Budokan - Tokyo

April 16 - Nippon Budokan - Tokyo

April 18 - Nippon Budokan - Tokyo

April 19 - Nippon Budokan - Tokyo

April 21 - Nippon Budokan - Tokyo

April 24 - Nippon Budokan - Tokyo

May 18 - Motorpoint Arena - Nottingham

May 21 - Royal Albert Hall - London

May 23 - Royal Albert Hall - London

May 24 - Royal Albert Hall - London

