Eric Clapton's 'Meanwhile' Comes To Vinyl and CD

(fcc) Eric Clapton has released the physical version of his studio album Meanwhile from Bushbranch/Surfdog Records on vinyl and CD. The physical release of the album is available here.

The album features collaborations with Jeff Beck, Van Morrison, Bradley Walker, Judith Hill, Daniel Santiago, and Simon Climie, six brand new songs and eight previously released singles.

Next week MTV will be releasing ERIC CLAPTON UNPLUGGED...OVER 30 YEARS LATER from its trailblazing, Grammy and Emmy Award-winning global music franchise MTV UNPLUGGED. The special will premiere in select U.S. and U.K. theaters on Monday, January 27 and Tuesday, January 28, 2025 before it is available to stream on Paramount+ beginning Wednesday, February 12, 2025 in the U.S. and globally.

Considered one of the most iconic installments of the MTV Unplugged series, 18x GRAMMY Award-winner Eric Clapton originally recorded his unforgettable performance of ERIC CLAPTON UNPLUGGED in 1992 at Bray Studios in Windsor, England. In this all-new extended, remixed and remastered edition, ERIC CLAPTON UNPLUGGED...OVER 30 YEARS LATER will feature never-before-seen interviews of Clapton discussing the inspiration behind specific songs with the crew just before he took the stage, seamlessly integrated with the performance footage.

After touring in South America, Mexico and Los Angeles this past fall, this year Clapton will return to Japan for a six-night residency at the Nippon Budokan in Tokyo on April 14, 16, 18, 19, 21 and 24th. The concerts, presented by Martin Guitars Japan, will mark his 24th visit to the country since 1974. In addition, after a sold-out tour of the UK in 2024, Clapton will return to his second home: London's Royal Albert Hall in May 2025 for a limited run of 3 shows. Additionally, he will play just one show outside the capital, at Nottingham's Motorpoint Arena, his first show in that city since 2008. Continuing in Europe Clapton will perform two shows in Milan, Italy at Unipol Forum on May 27th & 28th as well as perform two shows in France at Accor Arena in Paris on May 31st and Palais Nikaia de Nice in Nice on June 2nd.

ERIC CLAPTON - Tour Dates 2025

April 14 - Nippon Budokan - Tokyo

April 16 - Nippon Budokan - Tokyo

April 18 - Nippon Budokan - Tokyo

April 19 - Nippon Budokan - Tokyo

April 21 - Nippon Budokan - Tokyo

April 24 - Nippon Budokan - Tokyo

May 18 - Motorpoint Arena - Nottingham

May 21 - Royal Albert Hall - London

May 23 - Royal Albert Hall - London

May 24 - Royal Albert Hall - London

May 27 - Unipol Forum - Milan

May 28 - Unipol Forum - Milan

May 31 - Accor Arena - Paris

June 1 - Palais Nikaia de Nice - NICE

Meanwhile Tracklisting:

1. Pompous Fool

2. Heart of a Child

3. Moon River (with Jeff Beck)

4. Sam Hall*

5. Smile*

6. Always On My Mind (with Bradley Walker)

7. One Woman*

8. The Rebels (with Van Morrison)

9. The Call*

10. How Could We Know (with Judith Hill, Simon Climie, Daniel Santiago)

11. This Has Gotta Stop (with Van Morrison)

12. Stand and Deliver (with Van Morrison)

13. You've Changed*

14. Misfortune*

*New song

Related Stories

Expanded Eric Clapton Unplugged Coming To Movie Theaters

Eric Clapton Shared Emotional Tribute To John Mayall (2024 In Review)

Watch Eric Clapton's Video For 'The Call'

Eric Clapton Teamed With Unusual Co-Writer For Song On 'Meanwhile' Album

News > Eric Clapton