Watch Cory Marks' 'Sorry For Nothing' Video

(SRO) Having just wrapped up an acoustic U.S. tour supporting multi-Platinum rockers Theory of A Deadman, Cory Marks invites listeners to crank up the volume and join him for the release of his sophomore album, SORRY FOR NOTHING, via Better Noise Music alongside the music video for its equally unapologetic title track.

"'Sorry For Nothing' is one of my favorite songs on the album and hits home for me in a nostalgic way," exclaims CORY. "Where I came from, what I've been through, and where I'm going. It's for any small-town kid with a dream-and believe me, there will be roadblocks...but keep working towards it and be sorry for nothing!"

SORRY FOR NOTHING is a double-barreled blast of 13 songs, equally divided between arena-rock and roots country. The album comes as a follow-up to CORY's successful debut, Who I Am, which included the hit single "Outlaws & Outsiders." The song made history as the first-ever Top 10 rock radio-charting single from a Canadian country act and received Platinum certification in Canada and Gold in the U.S.

Produced by longtime collaborator Kevin Churko (Ozzy Osbourne, Five Finger Death Punch, Shania Twain, Papa Roach), plus Kile Odell (Nita Strauss, David Draiman), and Andrew Baylis (Jelly Roll, Brantley Gilbert), SORRY FOR NOTHING's tracks range from Haggard-like country and virtual bluegrass to straight-up arena anthems and almost Pantera-like hard metal as well as mashing both styles in a single song. Guest appearances include Sully Erna of Godsmack, Travis Tritt and Mick Mars on "(Make My) Country Rock"--which is climbing up the Active Rock radio charts (currently at #20) -and DL of Bad Wolves on "Guilty."

"The record is really who I am," says CORY. "The title says it all. I love rock and I love country. I've always wanted to be part of something, but I pave my own lane, do what I want to do, try to bring people together. Whether you're a rock fan, a metal fan or a country music fan, my mission is to reach anyone who feels a little different."

"It's a kick in the ass, the good, the bad and the ugly, the ups and downs of life, adding that little bit of fuel to the fire to keep you fighting and to keep your eye on the prize. There are songs for partying, songs to look back on life and have a good cry, love songs... something for everyone."

