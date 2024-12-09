Chase Rice Announces Go Down Singin' Tour

(EBM) Chase Rice, one of Country music's few Diamond-certified songwriters, brings his critically acclaimed album Go Down Singin' to audiences across the globe next year with the Go Down Singin' International Tour 2025 spanning Australia, the U.S. and Canada.

Kicking off on March 8 and running through late August, the tour visits major markets such as Sydney, Melbourne, New York, Boston, Fort Worth, St. Louis, Oklahoma City and more, with Rice also appearing on several major festival lineups. Tickets to all dates are available this Friday, Dec. 13 at 10 a.m. local time via ChaseRice.com.

Joining Rice across various dates are fellow singer-songwriters Pony Bradshaw, Bella Mackenzie, Lori McKenna and Charlie Worsham. The tour follows the release of Rice's widely celebrated independent album Go Down Singin', heralded by critics as a bold and authentic statement of his artistic evolution. As Billboard declares, "his new music leans toward rootsier, raw-rock driven sounds, trading party anthems for introspective lyrical themes," while "his voice conveys a crackling warmth of self-reflection and an easy-going comfortableness with his new sound." Rolling Stone highlights the album as "an excellent collection of poignant, often anthemic country," noting that it finds Rice "trying to do what creative people are supposed to: grow and change," while Cowboys & Indians proclaims that "maturity and clarity are the reality on Chase Rice's new album...what is sure to be one of 2024's most well-received country albums of the year."

Rice further showcased this new direction with surprise follow-up project Fireside Sessions, which featuring all 25 songs from both Go Down Singin' and prior album I Hate Cowboys & All Dogs Go To Hell as live, single-take versions with cowriters including Lori McKenna, Jackson Dean, Hunter Phelps, Randy Montana and more as featured artists.

Go Down Singin' International Tour 2025

March 8 || Glenvale, QLD || Meatstock 2025 (Festival)

March 9 || Newcastle, NSW || King Street (with Bella Mackenzie)

March 11 || Marrickville, NSW || Factory Theater (with Bella Mackenzie)

March 14 || St. Kilda, VIC || Prince Ballroom (with Bella Mackenzie)

March 15 || North Bendigo, VIC || Meatstock 2025 (Festival)

April 3 || New York, NY || Irving Plaza (with Pony Bradshaw)

April 4 || Boston, MA || MGM Music Hall (with Pony Bradshaw & Lori McKenna)

April 5 || Pittsburgh, PA || Stage AE (with Pony Bradshaw)

April 11 || Gonzales, TX || Cattle Country (Festival)

April 17 || Fayetteville, AR || JJ's Live (with Pony Bradshaw)

April 18 || Fort Worth, TX || Billy Bob's

April 24 || Anderson, SC || Wendell's Outdoors (with Pony Bradshaw)

April 25 || Cocoa, FL || Cocoa Beach Amp (with Pony Bradshaw)

April 26 || Pompano Beach, FL || Pompano Beach Amp (with Pony Bradshaw)

May 1 || St. Louis, MO || The Factory (with Charlie Worsham)

May 2 || Oklahoma City, OK || Jones Assembly (with Charlie Worsham)

May 10 || Pelham, TN || The Caverns (with Charlie Worsham)

May 17 || Gulf Shores, AL || Sand In My Boots 2025 (Festival)

June 7 || Myrtle Beach, SC || Carolina Country Music Festival (Festival)

June 12 || North Lawrence, OH || The Country Fest 2025(Festival)

July 17 || Eau Claire, WI || Country Jam USA 2025 (Festival)

July 19 || Hartington, NE || Cedar County Fair (Festival)

August 2 || Cowichan, BC || Sunfest Country (Festival)

August 8 || Oro-Medonte, ON || Boots & Hearts (Festival)

August 21 || Saint-Agapit, QC || Festival Country Lotbiniere (Festival)

August 22 || Dieppe, NB || YQM Country Fest (Festival)

