Guns N' Roses Announce 2025 Tour

(TOC) Guns N' Roses announced they will return to the road on a massive 2025 European and Middle East Tour, headlining stadiums and festivals throughout the summer with special guests Public Enemy, Rival Sons and Sex Pistols featuring Frank Carter on select dates.

Kicking off on 23rd May, the 24 date tour will see the LA legends perform in Saudi Arabia, Georgia, Lithuania and Luxembourg for the first time. The 2025 dates also see the powerhouse rock band return to familiar stages in Bulgaria, Serbia, Turkey, Portugal, Spain, Italy, Czech Republic, Germany, UK, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Finland , Poland, Hungary and Austria.

TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting Tuesday, December 10 at 9am local time with the band's NightrainPresale. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on sale beginning Friday, December 13 at 9am local time on gunsnroses.com.

Mastercard cardholders have special access to presale tickets in Norway, Finland, Lithuania, Sweden and Denmark. Mastercard Presale starts Wednesday, December 11 at 9 AM local time. Plus, Preferred ticket access to some of the best tickets are available in the UK from Friday, December 13 at 9 AM local time. Check out priceless.com/music for details.

2025 TOUR DATES

Friday, 23 May 2025 Riyadh, Saudi Arabia Kingdom Arena

Tuesday, 27 May 2025 Abu Dhabi, UAE Etihad Arena

Friday, 30 May 2025 Shekvetili, Georgia Shekvetili Parka ^

Monday, 2 June 2025 Istanbul, Turkey Tüpraş Stadyumu ^

Friday, 6 June 2025 Coimbra, Portugal Estádio Cidade de Coimbra ^

Monday, 9 June 2025 Barcelona, Spain Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys ^

Thursday, 12 June 2025 Florence, Italy Firenze Rocks *^

Sunday, 15 June 2025 Hradec Kralove, Czechia Rock For People *^

Wednesday, 18 June 2025 Dusseldorf, Germany Merkur Spiel-Arena ^

Friday, 20 June 2025 Munich, Germany Allianz Arena ^

Monday, 23 June 2025 Birmingham, UK Villa Park ^

Thursday, 26 June 2025 London, UK Wembley Stadium ^

Sunday, 29 June 2025 Aarhus, Denmark Eskelunden +

Wednesday, 2 July 2025 Trondheim, Norway Granåsen Ski Centre +

Friday, 4 July 2025 Stockholm, Sweden Strawberry Arena +

Monday, 7 July 2025 Tampere, Finland Ratina Stadium +

Thursday, 10 July 2025 Kaunas, Lithuania Darius and Girėnas Stadium +

Saturday, 12 July 2025 Warsaw, Poland PGE Nardowy +

Tuesday, 15 July 2025 Budapest, Hungary Puskás Aréna +

Friday, 18 July 2025 Belgrade, Serbia Ušće Park +

Monday, 21 July 2025 Sofia, Bulgaria Vasil Levski Stadium +

Thursday, 24 July 2025 Austria, Vienna Ernst Happel Stadion &

Monday, 28 July 2025 Luxembourg City, Luxembourg Luxembourg Open Air &

Thursday, 31 July 2025 Wacken, Germany Wacken Open Air *

*Festival appearance

+ Special Guest Public Enemy

^ Special Guest Rival Sons

& Special Guest Steve Jones, Paul Cook, Glen Matlock SEX PISTOLS featuring Frank Carter

