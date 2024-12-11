311 Reveal Dates Leading To 311 Day Caribbean Cruise

(BPM) The Grammy nominated, platinum certified rock band 311 are gearing up for their eighth biannual 311 Day Caribbean Cruise celebration with a run of recently announced US dates.
Currently touring Australia for the first time in 26 years - including Good Things Festival and several side shows - the group arrives back in the US just in time to appear at KROQ's Almost Acoustic Christmas in Los Angeles.
The release of their long awaited 14th studio album, Full Bloom, has been a whirlwind of the high points - highest charting US single in 13 years, Tiny Desk performance, catalog re-entry for catalog releases and more - the band will hit New Orleans, Tallahassee and Orlando with special guests Sitting On Saturn before leaving port on their sold out cruise.
Dec 13 - KROQ'S Almost Acoustic Christmas - Los Angeles, CA
Mar 21 - The Fillmore - New Orleans, LA
Mar 22 - The Moon - Tallahassee FL
Mar 24 - House Of Blues - Orlando, FL
Mar 26-31: 311 Caribbean Cruise 2025 - Miami, FL
