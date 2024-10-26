311 Go Full Bloom With First New Album In 5 Years

(BPM) The Grammy nominated, platinum certified rock band 311 have released their long awaited 14th studio album, Full Bloom, and have released a music video for the album's title track.

Full Bloom delivers a powerful message of positivity and unity in a time when listeners need it most, urging fans to unite and embrace their full potential so everyone can thrive together in full bloom. The 34 year old band will be celebrating their first full length project in 5 years with an array of release day festivities across Los Angeles.

"We're thrilled to finally share our new album, Full Bloom, with the world. This release marks an exciting new chapter for us. We're excited for longtime fans and new listeners alike to experience the journey with 311. Whether you've been with us from the start or are just tuning in now, we hope Full Bloom resonates deeply and reminds you why music connects us all" shares the band.

With more than 10 million records sold in just the United States alone, the group has never been hotter. As veterans of over 2,000 shows across 27 countries, 311 is one of the longest running original lineups in rock, alongside iconic acts like U2 and Radiohead.

Their first single off the album, "You're Gonna Get It" is the band's highest charting song in 13 years, breaking into the top 15 at Alternative Radio. The introspective track reflecting upon the realization that all actions have consequences, even if they aren't immediate, has over 1M streams since its release this summer.

