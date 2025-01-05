311 To Rock Las Vegas Raiders Halftime Show

.

01-05-2025
311 have announced that they will be performing during the halftime show at today's Las Vegas Raiders game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV.

The band shared a screen grab of the listing from the Raiders website with the following message via social media, "LAS VEGAS! We'll be taking the stage at @allegiantstadium for the @raiders halftime show this Sunday!"

The teams also announced, "Retired Navy officer and singer Generald Wilson will perform the National Anthem pregame. Known as the 'Praise & Worshipper' of St. Louis, Wilson has been singing since the age of 5, raised to sing the gospel. He retired from the United States Navy with 21 years of honorable service."

