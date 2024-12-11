Watch The Night Flight Orchestra's 'Way To Spend The Night' Video

(Freeman) The Night Flight Orchestra has released the energetic new single "Way To Spend The Night", cut from the upcoming album 'Give Us The Moon,' set for release on January 31, 2025, via Napalm Records!

Founded in 2007 by members of significant bands such as Soilwork, Arch Enemy, and Mean Streak, THE NIGHT FLIGHT ORCHESTRA have established their place in the scene with AOR-inspired, multifaceted soundscapes and spellbinding live shows, garnering an international fanbase by touring in Europe as well as in Latin America. Further live highlights have included enormous festivals like Wacken Open Air and opening for Kiss on their very last two shows in Sweden at legendary Dalhalla.

Fans will get the chance to hear songs from the new album live on THE NIGHT FLIGHT ORCHESTRA's "Moon Over Europe 2025" tour from late January on, with Metalite and Tragedy announced as support acts, as well as on the Scandinavian leg of the tour starting in late February.

THE NIGHT FLIGHT ORCHESTRA comments: "'Way To Spend The Night' shows you the absolute electric connection we have as a band, both as musicians and people. This band that we have in common, brings out the very best of each member and makes them deliver beyond anyone's wildest expectations. That is something we really treasure and this song proves it - both musically and visually. The footage was all captured in the glistening autumnal side of summer, one night on town in the heart of Stockholm. Please enjoy!""

