The Night Flight Orchestra Preview New Album With 'Shooting Velvet' Video

(NR) The Night Flight Orchestra's new album and Napalm Records debut Give Us The Moon is set for release on January 31, 2025, and today the band offers a first taste of what's to come with "Shooting Velvet"! The beautifully nostalgic new single arrives with an official music video. Founded in 2007, The Night Flight Orchestra already have six albums and three Swedish Grammis nominations as well as millions of streams and countless exciting live shows under their belts.

The multifaceted new offering continues The Night Flight Orchestra's mission of protecting true AOR and will impress fans and critics alike with its spellbinding storylines, brilliant musicianship and unique sound. To celebrate the album release, THE NIGHT FLIGHT ORCHESTRA will head on a full European tour at the end of January.

The band comments: "Here's the first taste of the new TNFO universe that is Give Us The Moon. Let yourself be mesmerized by the pulsating foundation and grandiose chorus of this glittery effort. This song is about keeping the highs, fighting the lows and never skipping a beat. We shall be watching you from the moon as you lace your shiny shoes. Enjoy 'Shooting Velvet'!"

