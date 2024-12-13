41 Recruit Skilla Baby For 'Split'

(Republic) Platinum-certified New York hip-hop collective 41 conclude an unforgettable breakthrough year with the release of their incendiary and irresistible new single "Split" feat. Skilla Baby out now via Rite Or Wrong KVH Entertainment/Republic Records.

The track laces a synth-laden beat with boisterously bold horns and skittering hi-hats. Jenn Carter slides through with an anthemic hook highlighted by ice cold lines a la, "Like Cinderella they came for my shoes." Amplifying the energy all around, Skilla Baby kickstarts a punchy verse with grit and gusto, while TaTa and Kyle Richh lock into a stunning lyrical volley.

Ultimately, "Split" delivers an elite display of verbal acumen from every angle.

"Cinderella" drops on the heels of the latest single from the collective: "Vibes." Billboard touted it among "R&B/Hip-Hop Fresh Picks of the Week," going on to applaud how, "'Vibes' soundtracks the thought process of determining whether or not a romantic connection is the real deal."

This weekend, 41 will descend upon Rolling Loud Miami, igniting the stage at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, FL on Sunday, December 15. If you're there, don't miss what promises to be an explosive set from the group!

"Vibes" landed in the wake of Kyle Richh's "Closure" with Cash Cobain. Beyond amassing millions of streams, it earned critical acclaim. HotNewHipHop hailed it as "a nice change of pace," going on to applaud, "Instead of dropping an anthem for the promiscuous, he's penning one for those who crave intimacy and a deeper connection." Rolling Out noted, "Two of New York's finest link up on 'Closure'," adding, "Kyle Richh handles the opening verse and then Cash Cobain brings his signature sounds to close out the song." VIBE raved, "This song has nothing wrong; each act brought their A game and the hook is strong. It is also nice to see unity within NYC in a time where people opt to think they are in competition with one another."

Speaking to their impact on the game, 41 just picked up a platinum certification from the RIAA for their breakout "Bent."

Fueling 41's explosive rise, Kyle Richh recently cracked the Billboard 100 for the first time with his NLE Choppa collaboration "Or What." It popped off as "the greatest gainer on the chart," making a significant leap nearly 40 spots from #91 to #52. Not to mention, it vaulted into the Top 10 of the Billboard Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs and the Top 5 of the Shazaam Top 200 US. It's closing in on 50 million global streams.

Simultaneously, "Or What" surged on airwaves and was added as the #1 most-added at Rhythm Radio in addition to impacting Urban. Given all of this action, 41 rose to #33 on the Billboard Emerging Artists Chart.

Plus, Travis Scott handpicked them to open up his One Night Only Utopia show at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. They joined a stacked bill at Power 105.1's Powerhouse 2024, taking over Prudential Center in Newark, NY.

It followed "Maintenance Man" [feat. Nemzzz & Dee Billz]. The latter extended the group's latest hottest streak highlighted by recent stunner "Green Haired Girl."

Everything just paves the way for more music to come very soon.

