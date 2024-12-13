Wham's Last Christmas 40th Anniversary EP Arrives

(HR) To commemorate 40 years of "Last Christmas," WHAM!, George Michael Entertainment and Sony Music have released a very special Last Christmas 40th Anniversary EP worldwide today. Out now in limited edition vinyl, CD and digital, the release comes with the incredible news that the much-loved hit has reached its highest-ever chart position in North America on the Billboard Hot 100, peaking at number three and notably reaching seven times RIAA Platinum this week.

Additionally, WHAM!: Last Christmas Unwrapped, a brand-new Christmas special that tells the story of how George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley's WHAM! turned one song into a seasonal phenomenon, will debut on Netflix in select territories and Roku in the United States on December 15 and on BBC 2 in the U.K. on December 14.

Brimming with memories, the film reunites a cast of characters from the song's illustrious history. As prominent music artists, producers and industry experts delve into the compelling inside story of Last Christmas' creation and its enduring appeal. From George Michael's creative brilliance to the long-held secrets behind the much-loved magical music video, Last Christmas Unwrapped explores what these achievements meant to George and Andrew during this pivotal year for WHAM! At its heart, this charming film follows a once-in-a-lifetime reunion with some of the genuine group of close friends from the original music video, set against the stunning snow-covered backdrop of Saas-Fee in Switzerland.

Pop fans will see new interviews from Andrew Ridgeley, Pepsi DeMacque-Crockett and Shirlie Kemp, hear from George via archive radio and video footage, and delight in a musical and lyrical analysis of Last Christmas. As well as new interviews with WHAM! fans and friends, the special includes Mary J Blige, Bob Geldof, Neil Tennant and Sam Smith, who give their views on the song's themes of unrequited love and loss. Watch the trailer below:

