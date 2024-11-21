Pistols At Dawn Rock Cover Of Wham's 'Last Christmas'

(AS) Atlanta rockers Pistols At Dawn have released their gorgeous, lilting, and sonically layered cover of WHAM's holiday classic "Last Christmas." The band also shared the lyric video for the festive track.

"'Last Christmas' is definitely the one that stood out to us amongst the Christmas staples, and we wanted to make our own version of this beloved classic. But we didn't just want to make a cut and paste cover.

We wanted to make a true Pistols at Dawn version, and between Jon's intimate vocal performance and Will's signature guitar playing, we were able to create a song that would make George Michael proud... With its beautiful string arrangement, this will be a welcome addition to all gatherings around the fireplace surrounded by family, friends, and loved ones for generations to come."

