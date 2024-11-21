.

Pistols At Dawn Rock Cover Of Wham's 'Last Christmas'

11-21-2024
Pistols At Dawn Rock Cover Of Wham's 'Last Christmas'

(AS) Atlanta rockers Pistols At Dawn have released their gorgeous, lilting, and sonically layered cover of WHAM's holiday classic "Last Christmas." The band also shared the lyric video for the festive track.

"'Last Christmas' is definitely the one that stood out to us amongst the Christmas staples, and we wanted to make our own version of this beloved classic. But we didn't just want to make a cut and paste cover.

We wanted to make a true Pistols at Dawn version, and between Jon's intimate vocal performance and Will's signature guitar playing, we were able to create a song that would make George Michael proud... With its beautiful string arrangement, this will be a welcome addition to all gatherings around the fireplace surrounded by family, friends, and loved ones for generations to come."

Related Stories
Pistols At Dawn Rock Cover Of Wham's 'Last Christmas'

Pistols At Dawn Share Rendition Of 'Last Christmas'

Pistols at Dawn Announce the Ready, Set, F'ing Rock Tour with Moon Fever

Pistols At Dawn Release New Single 'Fly'

Pistols At Dawn Announce Dates With Ugly Kid Joe and Fozzy

News > Pistols At Dawn

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Journey Icon Steve Perry Shares Video For Duet With His Late Father- Green Day, Post Malone and Lady Gaga Lead Coachella Lineup- more

Jason Bonham Was A Little Shocked Sammy Hagar Replaced Him- Axl Rose Rocks UFO Classic 'Love To Love' With Michael Schenker (Visualizer)- more

Day In Country

Lainey Wilson Wins CMA Female Vocalist Of The Year For 3rd Consecutive Year- Post Malone Presents: The BIG ASS Stadium Tour Featuring Jelly Roll- more

Reviews

Hot In The City: Lou Malnati's Pizzeria Opens in Surprise, Arizona

What's Doing With Dave Koz? Christmas Carols and Cool Cruises!

On The Record: Craft Recordings Announces Record Store Day Exclusives

Live: T Bone Burnett Rocks Phoenix

Get To Know... Staytus

Latest News

Iron Maiden Legend Paul Di'Anno Laid To Rest

Watch Duran Duran Rock ELO's 'Evil Woman' At Madison Square Garden

The Amity Affliction Announce North American Tour

Jason Charles Miller Shares Video For Accidental Deep Purple Tribute

KISS Army Marks 49th Anniversary

Yes Fire Back About Lawsuit Over Alleged Song Theft

Journey Icon Steve Perry Shares Video For Duet With His Late Father

George Harrison Early Beatles-Era Futurama Guitar Fetches $1.27 Million